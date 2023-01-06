Born in Tenerife, already summoned by the absolute of 🇦🇷 (has not debuted yet), son of one of the myths of the #CDTenerife that dazzled in Europe.

Nicolas Paz Martinez (18 years old)

In the #UEFAYouthLeague 2022-23 he has 4 goals in 271′. pic.twitter.com/Lw6RET6tp3

— Juanma Perera Izquierdo (@juanmaHumilAfic) October 25, 2022