After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, adding the third star in its history after those of 1978 and 1986, the soccer public is already imagining what the “Albiceleste” team of the future will be like, with promises that are emerging and that place even more hopes for the future.
One of them is the Nicholas Pazwho, although he has not yet made his debut in the First Division for Real Madrid in Spain, has already been demonstrating his full potential in the youth teams and has also been called up by Javier Mascherano for the South American Sub 20, to represent the Argentina despite being born in Spanish territory. Let’s meet him.
Nico is the son of Pablo Paz, who was a central scorer for Newell’s, Banfield and Independiente, a long career in Spain and even a World Cup player in France 98 under the command of Daniel Passarella.
The boy was born in Tenerife, but chose to defend the Argentina shirt, despite the attempts of the Spanish youth team to have him in their ranks. Surely his father, Pablo, had a lot of influence on the decision that the boy ended up making, a decision that will bear fruit over time.
In March of this 2022, he was summoned to the senior team by Lionel Scaloni along with other footballers with projection, such as Alejandro Garnacho, the Carboni brothers, Thiago Geralnik and Luka Romero. “Living a dream”, he posted at that time, with a photo with Lionel Messi, fulfilling one of his wishes.
Nico Paz is left-footed, he usually uses the “10”, he can play on both flanks and has a very interesting shot from mid-distance, as well as continually reaching goal position (he has 4 goals in 271′ in this Youth League).
“This is a major surprise, although we already knew that the scout in Madrid had been following him, we did not know that he was going to have this call, it was a joy. If I tell you how he left the room when he found out… It was tremendous, he left trembling, I even felt sorry, I couldn’t speak, really”, revealed Pablo, his father, when he received the call for the selection. The chance of a lifetime from him.
