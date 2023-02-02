Although it seemed that the way could be paved for him with the departure of Agustín Rossi, the youth goalkeeper Leandro Breywho is a member of Boca Juniors after arriving as a promise from Los Andes, will have to fight for the position with experienced and renowned men such as Sergio Romero and Javier García.
Next, we will review five aspects that you probably did not know about the boy who drives Juan Román Riquelme crazy and who is already wanted from Europe. Go.
Between 2021 and 2022, Brey made a save in the Primera de Los Andes, a club of Argentine promotion, and in 34 official matches he obtained 16 unbeaten hurdles and conceded only 21 goals. Boca had been watching him and made up his mind: he paid Milrayitas $450,000 for 90 percent of his record and made him a contract for four seasons.
He debuted in Boca in February 2022 against Rosario Central for the reserve LPF: the boy put on his gloves and began to demonstrate his level from the first minute, so it was no surprise that he earned the Reserve captain’s ribbon.
Its premiere came on April 13, 2022 for the Copa Libertadores and at La Bombonera when he entered the supplement due to Rossi’s injury. That day his team won 2-0 against Always Ready.
“He is going to be the goalkeeper of our club. He is undoubtedly on his way to being the owner of the goal. He was lucky to learn from Rossi, García, Romero. He likes to train, he is very serious. He seems like a bigger person, not 20 years. I have no doubts that he will be Boca’s goalkeeper for many years. He is a great goalie “, Roman stressed about the boy. Plenty of praise
Although there are two teams from the English Premier League who want it, there are scouts from clubs in other countries who have it in their sights. Meanwhile, in Boca they seek to renew the contract so that in the future they can get an economic return.
#didnt #Leandro #Brey #promising #Boca #goalkeeper #drives #Riquelme #crazy
Leave a Reply