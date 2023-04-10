Almirón will be the new DT of Boca. How many times did he play as a player in La Bombonera? Just one… AND HE SCORE A GOAL! It was in the 3-1 defeat of Deportivo Español in 1997 against the Bambino Veira team, who in ET took out Sandro Guzmán “to protect him.” pic.twitter.com/ralKeecsEu

