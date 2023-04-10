After the refusal of Gerardo “Tata” Martino and José Néstor Pekerman, Jorge Almiron He is the coach chosen by Juan Román Riquelme to lead the threads of Boca Juniors, who will arrive to replace the outgoing Hugo Benjamín Ibarra, while Mariano Herrón was taking charge of the team on an interim basis.
Next, we will tell you five things that you probably did not know about the 51-year-old DT from San Miguel, who already has plenty of experience in the position. Come on.
Originally from San Miguel, at the age of 14 he was signed by “Trueno Verde” to start his career. He had a stint with Santiago Wanderers from Chile. He came back and bought it from Spanish, to later move on to Mexican soccer where he wore six jerseys and changed his position to the midfielder.
On the 15th date of the Clausura 1997, in a historic match for Deportivo Español, Oscar Cavallero’s team beat Boca 3-1 at La Bombonera with a goal and an assist from Jorge Almirón.
With La Volpe, who took him to the Atlas de México, he was about to go to hell in the middle of a practice, and even separated him from the squad, but today they are friends. “He sent me a message about qualifying for the semis, and every time he comes to the country we get together to eat. He was the coach who marked me the most”, Almirón recounted when he was in Lanús.
Almirón’s coaching career began at the club where he retired, Dorados de Sinaloa, in 2008. In 2009 he led Defensa y Justicia. He returned to Mexico, where he worked for Tiburones Rojos and after several months without activity, he took charge of Correcaminos until mid-2011. In 2012 he returned to Halcón de Varela and then took charge of Tijuana for four months in 2013 and in 2014 he was six months in Godoy Cruz. There he achieved fourth place and qualified for the Copa Sudamericana in 2015.
He got the chance to direct a great team, Independiente, where he directed it between 2014 and 2015. He qualified for the Copa Sudamericana but was fired after losing the classic. 2016 was going to be his most successful and remembered cycle, in Lanús, where he was crowned champion of the domestic contest, the Copa Bicentenario, the 2016 Argentine Super Cup and reached the final of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, which fell to Gremio. Atlético Nacional de Colombia, San Lorenzo, Al Shabab, Elche, a return to Lanús and again the Spanish club marked the most recent part of his career, without success in any of those cycles.
There is something that Almirón does not negotiate: his style of play. “We started very well, to date we were 9 seconds, but I noticed that several of the players were not convinced to play out, I did not see them comfortable, so, since I was not going to change, I decided to leave”, he said when he left Defense and Justice. He prioritizes the starts from below between the goalkeeper and the center-backs, he uses footballers with a good footing and good technique to achieve that goal, with a central midfielder who gets between the center-backs if necessary. The 4-3-3 is his ideal system but with other alternatives that include the 4-4-2 and even the 5-3-2.
