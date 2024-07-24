Morocco is beating the Argentine national team in the 2024 Olympic Games debut of men’s football, thanks to Rahimi’s goal-scoring contributions and the touches of Ilias Akhomachnumber 10, from whom we review five things that you probably didn’t know.
The first debutant of the Xavi era was in the first match of the Egarense as coach. In the Barça – Espanyol match on November 20, 2021, 17-year-old Ilias Akhomach played his first minutes in the Barça jersey. He was already beginning to show his potential.
Although comparisons are most of the time odious, a FC Barcelona referee like Kluivert dared to compare him with a certain Leo Messi: “This is the Messi that is coming”said the then director of the institution’s academy.
When Barcelona initially closed the doors on him, he joined Nàstic Manres, a club that usually provides youngsters to the Barça youth academy. After breaking up with him, the “Culé” sought him out again. The youngster had been tempted by Real Madrid and the Premier League, but his love for the Catalans was stronger than any resentment over his departure.
During the 22/23 season, Ilias played 23 games for Barça Atlètic in Primera RFEF, with which he scored one goal, and eight games for the Blaugrana Juvenil A, with which he scored two goals, one in the División de Honor and another in the UEFA Youth League. In addition, he also had his minutes with the first team in the 21/22 season with a total of three appearances; two of them in LaLiga and one in the Copa del Rey. He has played in all the lower categories of the Spanish National Team and is currently an international with Morocco. He arrived in July 2023.
Ilias Akhomach, the Barcelona native from Villarreal’s Hostalets de Pierol, is one of the key players alongside the great star: Achraf Hakimi, 25 years old, PSG star. The Atlas Lions also have the winger Abde Ezzalzouli, from Real Betis and ex-Barcelona.
