Gino Infantino, from Rosario Central, was summoned by Javier Mascherano to play the South American Championship in Colombia between January 19 and February 12, representing the Argentine team.
That is why below we will review five aspects that you probably did not know about one of the jewels that “Canalla” has in its ranks, and that it will seek to display all its football representing the country that saw it born.
Gino was born on May 19, 2003 in Santa Fe and, at just three years old, he began to kick his first balls at the club Park Villa. Months later, she ended up in renato cesariniwhere curiously Javier Mascherano, his DT in the Sub 20, also emerged.“He is a calm coach who gives us a lot of confidence. He asks us to play without pressure.” stated infantino
At just 10 years old!, Infantino trained for 15 days at the White House with boys of his category or older, but the lack of an agreement made him return to Argentina. “It was a nice experience”he narrowed years later on the official YouTube channel of Rosario Central.
It was at 14 when, by an ADIUR agreement with Villarreal of Spain, it was tested for 20 days in the Spanish region of Castellón. They asked him to stay, but the uprooting pushed him away: they asked him to live without his parents and Infantino did not want to know anything.
Kily González made him debut in the First Division on November 13, 2020 in the 4-2 loss against Banfield. He played 57 games with a total of 5 goals and 1 assist, with the 2-2 defeat against Estudiantes in La Plata played on October 9, 2021 as his most outstanding game: he scored both goals for his team and became the first player of his category to score a goal in the Professional League, as well as being the first footballer of the 21st century to score two goals in the same game at just 18 years of age.
He played in the Maurice Revello Tournament in the middle of the season, in which the team was eliminated in the group stage with him as captain. “It is a very nice responsibility. I always dreamed of wearing the Argentinian national team shirt when I was little, ”he said. It will now seek to be decisive in the South American, where Argentina will share group A with Colombia (host country), Brazil, Peru and Paraguay.
