Argentine soccer is characterized not only by its competitiveness and by how even its First Division tournament tends to be, but fundamentally due to the constant appearance of young people who dazzle locals and strangerspaddock-filled footballers who are ready to show the world the wonders they can do.
In that select list today emerges the figure of Gianluca Prestianni, the boy from Vélez Sarsfield, barely 17 years old who works as a winger and who has already aroused the interest of the Italian team to have his services. We review five things you probably didn’t know about the “Flea.”
Gianluca started playing baby soccer, at Juventud Unida de Ciudadela, at the age of 3. Later, he went to the Villa Real Social and Sports Club, where he dazzled Pino Hernández, one of Vélez’s scouts, who took him directly to Liniers. “Luckily I have a very soccer-loving family that has always supported me since I was little, when I had nothing and they took me everywhere. There are some who cannot have them and luckily I had that possibility “said about his father Juan Carlos, his mother Natalia and his brothers Benjamín and Giovanni.
The fact of being called to be a professional and the concentrations prevented him from continuing with his studies in high school, but he is clear that he does not want to neglect it. “This would be my last year, because of the schedules I did not arrive and I had been free. But they already asked in the group who wanted to finish it online and I told my mom, who was very happy. Perhaps there are some who do not understand it and tell you that soccer is 22 players running after the ball. And sometimes it bothers me because you leave many things aside. You lose birthdays, being with friends, school… You get up at six in the morning, you kill yourself training and the truth is that it is a very big job “Said the jewel in Infobae.
He debuted on May 24, 2022 in the First Division, in the 4-0 win against Estudiantes for the Copa Libertadores, becoming the youngest footballer to have his presentation at Liniers. Julio Vaccari ordered the entry of Gianluca Prestianni at minute 77 to replace Joel Soñora. The DT told him: “You have 15 minutes to do what you want. Enjoy.”
The attacker signed a contract in Vélez until December 31, 2023 with a clause of 10 million euros, an amount that Barcelona would be willing to pay, according to the newspaper Marca. Real Madrid, where his representative Roly Zárate played, has also asked about him.
After the successful cases of Mateo Retegui and Bruno Zapelli for the Azzurra teams, the coach of the Italian team now asked for Gianluca Prestianni to be incorporated and be able to represent said country, in addition to tempting him to take him to a great country if he finally says yes. The player and his family see it with good eyes, and are already processing the passport.
