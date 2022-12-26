Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile, better known as “Felipinho”, is a footballer of just 16 years! that he plays in the Under 18 team of Preston North End, a club that currently plays in the Championship, the second division of England.
The boy who is already wanted by giant clubs on the Old Continent has a very particular story, since he was not born in Argentina but he has a great chance to represent the current world champion, wearing the light blue and white. Here are five things you didn’t know about him.
Felipinho was born on October 4, 2006 in Brazil, but his parents are Argentine, so he has dual nationality and can easily play for Argentina.
On December 9, against Rotherham United, Feliphino scored five goals! to give victory to his own and his name covered the world media. The Preston North End Under 18s prevailed 6-1 over Rotherham, with the figure of this boy who arrived at the club in the middle of the year.
Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are the English clubs that have come forward to find out the conditions of the promising young star.
Although he has not yet made the decision, we can infer from the story that the protagonist shared, that his goal is to be able to represent the Argentine team, since he cited a publication where he was mentioned and decorated it with two flags of the country “Albiceleste “. Notification.
“People probably want him on the team; he’ll come and train with us in some capacity very soon, when he’s out of school! It’s crazy, isn’t it? But he’s a fantastic talent.” Ryan Lowe, Preston North End first team coach, said when asked about Felipinho.“I’ll take him carefully because of his young age”ended.
