For several days there has been talk of Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile (Felipinho). A Brazilian kid who breaks it in the England youth team and is dying to defend the Argentine National Team 🇦🇷.

How does he play? Come and enjoy. Only 16 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/m8goPv7i1P

– Pablo Noya (@PablitoNoya) December 26, 2022