Looking ahead to the next U-17 World Cup, the coach of the Argentine national team of that category Diego Placente began to diagram his idea to resume training and the main novelty was the inclusion of Felipe Rodríguez Gentilealso know as “Felipinho”.
Why can he play for the “Albiceleste” team if he was born in Brazil? Next, we tell you five things that you probably didn’t know about the boy who is classified as a “little gem” for his ability and his individual technique. Come on.
Felipe Rodríguez Gentile, alias Felipinho, was born in São Paulo, Brazil on October 4, 2006. “Felipe was born in Brazil, he has Argentine nationality because of us and also Spanish because I got it”said Fernando, his father. Since his parents were Argentine, he had an upbringing where the traditions of our country were instilled in him.
His name began to be heard loudly in several important English football clubs after a resounding 6-1 victory for the Under 18 team of his team, Preston North End, over Rotherham United, where he scored five goals. At that time he had already scored 18 goals in his previous 10 games.
It was Juan Martín Tassi, in charge of Argentina’s scouting office in Europe, who contacted the young footballer’s family: “He contacted us, we were in Argentina because we had returned for the end of the year. He is a super friendly kid who wanted to know more about Felipe. We had a video call with him and we told him everything. We sent him videos, information, statistics and more. To From there, he follows him, we talk, he came to see him at a match against Luton in the FA Cup”, continued Fernando, the father of the promise. “He was super attentive and when he came to see him later he talked to him. We are in contact. He has his program, it’s not that he only came to see Felipe. Look at all the Argentine kids who are outside. It’s a very good program, with “It was super good for us,” complete.
From The Sun they assured that Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle They follow him closely. He also had a test in Liverpoolbut the Covid-19 pandemic forced the club to close, so he lost the opportunity to sign there.
Rodríguez Gentile is right-footed and stands out as an area forward. He has a good header and shot from outside the area.
“He’s a good player, right? He has good attributes, but he is 17 years old and you have to be careful. It is likely that people want us to add him to the squad; Very soon he will come to train with us, when he leaves school! He’s crazy, right?”DT Ryan Lowe said.
