🇦🇷Felipinho was called up to the U-17 National Team for the first time.

🌎Rodríguez Gentile-Felipe is 16 years old and was born in Brazil, although he has Argentine parents.

⚽He plays for Preston North End in the English Championship.

▶️In 22/23 he played 4 games for the FA Cup Youth… pic.twitter.com/PHs9JXKVNl

