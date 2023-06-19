In the friendly in which the Argentine team beat Indonesia 2-0, with goals from Leandro Paredes and Cristian Romero, to close the Asian tour while continuing to show the world why it is the world champion, a young man made his debut lefty named Facundo Buonanotte.
Next, we will review five things that you probably did not know about the boy who emerged in Rosario Central and who currently plays for Brighton in the Premier League: today he fulfilled his dream of wearing the “Albiceleste” for the first time in the Major, at the age of 18, 5 months and 24 days.
Facundo Buonanotte was born in the town of Pérez on December 23, 2004. He took his first steps in soccer at Club Miter, until he joined Rosario Central at the age of ten, where he went through the youth categories. In 2021 he was promoted to Reserve.
After playing only 20 games in the Reserve, in January 2022 Kily González summoned him for the summer preseason with the First Division team and a month later made him debut against Arsenal de Sarandí.
Somoza did not want it, Tevez took over and put him as a starter, where he showed many conditions. Buonanotte was finally sold to Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League for 11 million euros.
The midfielder became the most expensive sale in the history of the Rosario club, surpassing that of Giovani Lo Celso to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 for 10 million euros and that of Ángel Di María to Benfica in 2007 for 8 million of euros. “The brake and when he accelerates reminds me a lot of Messi”, Tevez said.
Facundo Buonanotte played in the friendly against Indonesia and with his inclusion he became the youngest rookie player in Lionel Scaloni’s cycle: 18 years, 5 months and 24 days. Unforgettable.
