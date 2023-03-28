Given its proximity, Curaçao has many points of contact with Venezuela.

It is worth mentioning the exile of Simón Bolívar or the occupation of Fort Amsterdam in 1929 by Rafael Urbina. Oil on the island was refined by PDVSA until 2019. pic.twitter.com/Lu1nslONvO

— Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) March 27, 2023