In the 2-0 victory against Panama at the River Plate Monumental Stadium, with goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi from a free kick, the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni had the luxury of displaying the World Cup trophy conquered in Qatar 2022, before the more than 80,000 people present in a night that will go down in history.
The same will happen next Tuesday at the Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, when the “Albiceleste” team that was crowned on December 18, 2022 on penalties against France will be measured against its counterpart from Curaçao, in the second friendly of this tour by FIFA Date. Where it is? What soccer culture do you have? We go over it.
Curaçao is a constituent country located on an island 50 kilometers north of Venezuela that is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands: although it has its own government, its inhabitants have Dutch passports and are recognized as citizens of the European Union, since 2009.
Although it has its own soccer league, which has 10 teams in the First Division, the most popular sport is baseball.
From 1946 to 2011 they competed as the Netherlands Antilles National Soccer Team, but then they started their own path. In the last Qualifiers, it managed to overcome the first phase of CONCACAF by finishing first in a group shared with Guatemala, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Virgin Islands.
Its two main figures are Leandro Bacuna Cuckoo Martina. Bacuna, 31, was born in the Netherlands and plays as a midfielder for Watford in the English second division. He is the top scorer in the team’s history. Martina, 33, works as a central defender for NAC Breda in the second division of the Netherlands. He has 59 games and holds the record for the most appearances in the national team.
In 2008, Remko Bicentini assumed the role of assistant coach in the Netherlands Antilles team and in 2016 he took charge of the Curaçao team, replacing Patrick Kluivert. The current DT has made history in the last Qualifiers and that is why the federation extended their confidence in him. The great objective is to reach the next World Cup: “We are going to work with a vision towards the 2026 World Cup. With the same gameplay. Actually we have to pick up where we left off. I think it’s very good to rebuild that,” he stated.
#didnt #Curaçao #rival #Argentine #team #Tuesday
Leave a Reply