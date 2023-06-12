🇮🇹 We saw Cesare Casadei for the first time while watching Valen Carboni at Inter Primavera.

He was the captain of that team, and he was surprising because you could tell he was terrific. A little while later he was bought by Chelsea for €17M.

Today he doubled in half an hour and broke it… pic.twitter.com/8ivG9nfHFO

