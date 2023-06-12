Although he could not close the Under 20 World Cup that was played in Argentina as he would have liked, being crowned champion with the Italian team, the young Cesare Casadei left the organizing country, nothing less than being chosen the best player of the contest, in addition to having been the maximum scorer with seven goals.
Next, we will tell you five things that you probably did not know about the Italian midfielder, who is pointed out as one of the great jewels of world football for the future. Come on.
Born in Ravenna and raised in Milano Marittima, Casadei started playing football at Cervia before signing for Cesena, which in 2018 had to suffer bankruptcy. There, the future star moved to Inter Milan where he quickly began to stand out, until he was promoted to the first team in 2022.
On August 19, 2022, Chelsea signed him for six years in exchange for 15 million euros, plus 5 million in accessories. In September he made his Premier League 2 debut, scoring a 48th-minute goal in his team’s 2-0 win against Everton under-21s.
His physical size (he measures 1.85) imposes a presence in the middle of the field, and due to his deployment one of his references is the Uruguayan Federico Valverde: “My model midfielder is Valverde from Real Madrid, I like how he plays”he stated a short time ago.
On 30 January 2023, he was loaned out to English Football League Championship side Reading until the end of the season. He made his professional debut on February 4 against Watford, and scored his first goal on March 15 in a 2–1 loss to Blackburn Rovers. Will Chelsea take him into account now?
The 20-year-old midfielder was the revelation of the Under-20 World Cup and, although he was not able to crown his excellent individual performance with the trophy, he was awarded individually. According to FIFA, he was the most outstanding soccer player in the championship. The midfielder also won the Golden Boot for his 7 conquests in 7 games, which included an assist.
#didnt #Casadei #goalscorer #figure #World #Cup
Leave a Reply