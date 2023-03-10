Bruno Zapellione of the figures in the promotion of Belgrano de Córdoba to the First Division, was summoned by the Italian Football Federation to join the Sub 21 for the friendly matches that will take place on March 24 and 27 against Serbia and Ukraine, and He will join the European squad in the days prior to those commitments.
Next, we’ll review five things you probably didn’t know about this talented soccer player, barely 20 years old, who is in charge of commanding Guillermo Farré’s offense every time the “Pirate” jumps onto the field.
After taking his first steps in soccer at the Atlético Carlos Paz club in his hometown, at just 11 years old he was detected by Villarreal, from Spain, who signed him up. However, after spending two years there, he had to return to Argentina at the age of 13 due to a FIFA regulation that prevented him from continuing there at that age.
But when he returned to the country, he underwent a test at Boca Juniors and was selected, although later he could not stay at Xeneize because they could not offer him a place in the pension. However, other versions indicate that, having spent a month without training after returning from Spain, he “did a pike and was dead”, while the other boys “flew away”, and for this reason he could not stay.
In 2016, the young Zapelli arrived in Belgrano, a place from which he would not leave until today. He chose it over his classic rival Talleres, who had also tempted him.
In 2018, the offensive midfielder was part of the Argentina Under-17 National Team. This does not prevent him from playing for Italy. On his Instagram, the first photo of him is with the Albiceleste team. “Living a dream”, he wrote from the AFA.
The youngster, who has already played a total of 65 first division matches with four goals since 2020, stands out for his ease in dealing with, despite not being a short and quick player, for having above-average technique and for his ability to reach the rival area with danger.
