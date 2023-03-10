BRUNO ZAPELLI (18)

📍 Belgrano

The 10 and jewel of the pirate.

Riquelme as a model, I went through Villarreal and Argentine youth, head up, elegant appearance, plays and makes them play.

He already made his debut in a friendly and it will not take long for him to have continuity in the first team. pint of crack pic.twitter.com/KsnMgl7hEt

—Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) December 3, 2020