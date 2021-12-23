Facundo Farías, Colón’s player, has a particular story. She lost her parents, she is 19 years old and she has her 11-year-old sister who she cares for a lot. He plays great, and has a huge future, River and Boca are looking for him. Stories beyond football, do you deserve the best ?. pic.twitter.com/DZuwwL0ZFi

– Sofia ⚽️? (@sofiaabad_) December 23, 2021