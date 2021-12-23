For these hours, Facundo Farías He is one of the loudest names in both Boca and River, the two most important clubs in Argentine football.
The young attacker from Colón, barely 19 years old (he is category 2002), will be one of the most sought after in the upcoming passing market and that is why we will review below five things you probably didn’t know about the “gem” that for now has the “Sabalero”, but that will surely disembark in another club in the next few days.
Farías began his career as a footballer at Corinthians de Santa Fe, a neighborhood club that no longer exists today. There he was very close to Darío Duarte, one of his DT’s, and the relationship was closer when the coach lost his 18-year-old son and Farías, with just 10, suffered the death of his mother Mónica’s cancer.
When Corinthians was dissolved, several technicians who worked there went to Unión and wanted to take Farías. However, a fan of Colón, La Joya refused to go until he had a chance at the “Sabalero”.
On November 2, 2019, at the age of 17, Farías made his debut in the First Division, in the 2-0 defeat against Atlético Tucumán, for the 2019/2020 Super League. Three months later, he signed his first professional contract with Colón. However, during the pandemic the pale ones returned: in May 2021, his father, a patient at risk for being an alcoholic and having cirrhosis, died of Covid-19; shortly after, his grandmother Elena was also a victim of the virus.
“I asked him because of the trust I have in him and I love him very much,” said Farías about the request to Sendoa to be his father, after the loss of many loved ones. “Happy for you, for your decision and for everything that awaits us in life. I love you Facu”, wrote the “Ninja”.
Farías contract with Sabalero until December 2023 and a very high termination clause for the numbers that are handled in Argentine soccer: 10 million dollars. For now, La Joya has already said that Gallardo is the best coach in the country and that he also wants to wear the Boca jersey, since he got to know the stadium and it’s crazy. What will end up happening?
