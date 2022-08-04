Adonis Frías is very close to becoming Boca’s new reinforcement. There is already an agreement with Defense and Justice and it only remains for it to become official.
The defender will join Hugo Ibarra’s team in 2023 and is one of the big bets for the future. We tell you five things that maybe you did not know about him.
On several occasions he has already made it clear that his desire is to play for Boca and that it is the great dream of his life. It was a key factor for the negotiations to move forward.
With Hernán Crespo he found his best level, he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana and had the pleasure of scoring one of the goals in the final against Lanús.
He gained confidence in his loan in Los Andes. He was a figure on defense and it helped him come back with more experience. He was always grateful for that stage.
Although he is a defender, he has the conditions to play in midfield. “I am a player who can play as a central defender on both sides, also as a central or mixed midfielder. They are going to meet a player who is always going to try to give the team an outlet, who has a lot of personality, a lot of character, I hope to give the best for the shirt, ”he declared a while ago.
In Defense and Justice he was in charge of the penalties and he did very well. He played tournaments in the neighborhood and the pressure doesn’t weigh him down. Key to play in Boca!
