Five things you can do to use the mobile without losing its advantages

We live in the future, and the smart mobile phone that we carry in our pocket as if it were something normal offers us possibilities that would be unthinkable just a couple of decades. Now we have instant connectivity, we can communicate in real time with people anywhere in the world through videoconference and we have access to all types of information in seconds. In addition, smartphones have facilitated access to knowledge with educational tools, guide us in our displacements, have transformed the way we work, facilitating teleworking and remote collaboration, and have brought us unlimited access to music, movies, games and social networks.

However, these almost magical devices also have a dark side. The use of certain mobile phone applications, such as social networks, can become an addiction. We obtain an instant gratification every time someone puts a “like” in our publication, we make a purchase for impulse of something that we do not need, and we are permanently distracted by the videos of Tiktok, the series, films and video games of the different platforms.

That is why the idea of ​​the digital detox, which allows us to eliminate the use of digital devices for a time to recover mental balance, reduce stress and reconnect with people in the real world, has become fashionable. There are people who decide to disconnect completely on weekends, while others take vacations without internet of one or several weeks.

However, not everyone can afford this radical disconnection. Can we make a “Digox Digital Light”find a balance that allows us to take advantage of the mobile without falling into excessive dependence? These are some of the keys to get it.

Identify essential applications

How do we use the phone and for how long? Surely let’s not be aware. Many times, we spend hours sailing on social networks, playing or watching videos that do not provide value to our lives because the applications and algorithms that offer them are designed precisely for that, to catch our attention as much time as possible. However, there are also applications that help us organize, learn or keep in touch with loved ones. The key here is to identify which are important to us and which accessories. For example, on Android phones we can access the “digital well -being” option or “screen time” on iPhone to discover how long we spend using each application. We can take many surprises.

Establish time limits

Once we have identified the applications that consume more time, we must establish daily limits for use. Fortunately, current phones have integrated tools that warn us after a certain time of use, or even allow applications. On iPhone these options are found in “Settings – Time of Use”, while in Android we will find them again in “Digital Welfare and parental controls.”

Another important option is to deactivate all notifications of applications that are not essential. If we are constantly receiving Instagram, Tiktok or Temu notifications, our probabilities of distracting ourselves are triggered. In combination with this, we can designate moments throughout the day we can check the phone, but outside these schedules it is advisable to keep the device in silence mode or even in another room.

Digital minimalism

One of the reasons why mobile devices are addictive is that they are sensory very attractive: we are constantly presented in motion images and all color, music and sound effects. An option to better control our behavior is to make these more ‘boring’ interactions, simplifying the interface of our phone. On the one hand, this implies eliminating unnecessary notifications but, in addition, we can organize the apps on the screen to appear inside folders or on secondary screens. Not being present all the time, it will help us use them less. Another slightly more radical option is the gray scale screen, which reduces the visual attraction of applications and helps us use them more consciously.

Find activities without mobile

If we reduce our mobile use time, but we do not find another activity in which to use that time, the temptation to look at the mobile again can be difficult to resist. It is important to find an alternative that is gratifying, but that does not require the phone. Among other things, we can read paper books or in an electronic book reader who only has that function, practice one hobby, Exercise or simply enjoy moments of conversation with family and friends. In all these moments, the mobile should not be present or on the table.

Change the relationship with the mobile

It is not just about reducing the time of use with restrictions, but about changing our relationship with the phone. Many of the behaviors associated with the mobile (see if we have ‘like’ in our social networks constantly) become automatic, and to avoid them we have to make them aware. Before unlocking the phone, we can ask ourselves: do I really need to do this now? Am I using the phone by habit or because I have a specific purpose? By using the mobile with greater intentionality, we avoid falling into automatic and repetitive patterns. We can use functions such as the “Do not bother” mode or the aforementioned digital well -being applications to help us become aware at all times.

As the author Johann Hari explains in his book The value of attention. Why they stole it and how to recover it (Planet), many people who like him make a radical digital detox, use the mobile again as much or more than before. On the contrary, if we manage to find a balance and make its use more conscious, it is more likely that the benefits will be more durable, we can recover time and energy, reconnect with the world off the screen and make our lives better.