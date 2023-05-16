The world of video game Although it really is a type of entertainment, over time it shows us that it can leave us something beyond wasting time in a matter of leisure. And just now that we are in Teacher’s Day, we would like to share with you five teachings that have left us some titles that do not really seek that mission.

If you imagine things you can go to new worlds

The first thing they teach us is that a person’s imagination has no limits, which is why developers create various worlds so that we can cross them in a specific story. Thus we have traveled from the kingdom of mushrooms to a dystopian paradise in which technology has reached levels that we could never have imagined.

English classes have never been so interesting

This point goes specifically to Latin America, because since video games arrived in these parts they only did so in the English language, covering entire decades until in the second half of 2000-2010 everything began to be localized. Meanwhile, our Larousse dictionary was our best friend, especially in JRPGs at the time.

Create strategies

For those who normally play tactics experiences, they know that actually sending the units to fight is not the best idea, since that way the user will lose all his soldiers in a couple of turns. So learning each mechanic is essential to emerge victorious. Without a doubt, whoever manages to perfect this is already on the other side in this type of game.

Enjoying the road is a wise lesson

Normally when you take a video game it is implied that the most striking parts are the beginning and end of it, but there are people who have learned to be more patient and enjoy every detail. That goes more for open world titles, which give us so much content and make us just enjoy the journey more than the conclusion itself.

Persevere even if it is difficult

The most important element of a game is to learn from its mechanics and use that to your advantage, so if there is an obstacle, we must do what we can to solve it. This applies from a puzzle in Zelda in which we can spend hours deciphering its secret, to a Dark Souls boss that requires us to perfect each attack.

It is clear that video games are really to entertain, but they have inadvertently taught us great lessons. So we could consider its developers as teachers to some extent.

Via: Nordeus

Editor’s note: Video games do teach some things, such as someone’s ability to solve a problem in a short time and even decision making. Of course, their goal is to make money, but at the same time they teach their customers a lesson.