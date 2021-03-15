The poet Dante Alighieri (1265-1321), famous for being the author of The Divine Comedy, is also the father of the Italian language. Italy commemorates this year the 700 years of his death.

The following are some of the things to know about this monument of world literature.

1. His influence on the Italian language

Dante contributed to birth of the Italian language choosing the Tuscan dialect instead of Latin to write his masterpiece. The Divine Comedy is an imaginary journey to hell, purgatory, and paradise, and was published in the early 14th century.

Its success contributed to other authors of the Middle Ages, including Petrarca and Boccaccio, also writing in dialect, thus laying the foundations of modern Italian.

The entity in charge of spreading the Italian language and culture throughout the world is called the “Dante Alighieri Society”. Italy is also planning the creation of the “Museum of the Italian language” in Florence, the city of birth of the poet.

An exhibition in Florence, 700 years after the death of Dante Alighieri. Photo Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

2. A multiple work

The Divine Comedy it is a poem, a personal account of redemption, a treatise on human virtues, and also a powerful work of science fiction.

Hell of Dante, with its different circles, which correspond to the seven deadly sins, still represents the image we have of life after death, according to the Christian imagination. British poet TS Eliot he considered that “Dante and Shakespeare divide the modern world, and there is no third man.” The great Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges considered The Divine Comedy as “the best book literature has produced.”

Piazza Santa Croce, in Florence, and an 1865 sculpture by the Italian poet Dante Alighieri. Photo Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

3. Source of inspiration

Generations of writers, painters, sculptors, musicians, film directors and comic authors have been inspired by “The Divine Comedy.” Among them are the Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, the Spanish painter Salvador Dalí, the Russian composer Tchaikovsky , the creators of the X-Men saga and writer Dan Brown.

The kiss, the famous sculpture by Auguste Rodin, represents Paolo and Francesca, the adulterous lovers that Dante meets in the second circle of hell. The Divine Comedy has also inspired a popular video game (Dante’s Inferno) and Bret Easton Ellis begins his famous novel American psycho with the beginning of the third song of hell: “You who enter here, abandon all hope”.

4. Dante, the diminutive of During

Like many great artists in Italian history (Giotto, Michelangelo, Raphael …), a Dante he is known mainly by his first name, which is the diminutive of the name “During”. Born in Florence in 1265, had to go into exile in 1302, died in Ravenna, in northeastern Italy, on the Adriatic coast, on the 13th or 14th of September 1321. Coming from a wealthy family, Dante he never had to work for a living. He distinguished himself in politics, literature, philosophy, and cosmology. He had at least three children with his wife Gemma Donati, but his muse was another woman, Beatriz, who appears in The Divine Comedy as your guide to heaven.

A mask of Dante Alighieri in the Palazzo Vecchio, in Florence. Photo Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

5. A political man

Man of letters, Dante He was also very involved in the political life of Florence. In 1300 he was elected prior, one of the nine members of the local government, for a period of two months. That charge was the cause of his misfortune.

At that time, Italian cities were constantly on the brink of civil war between the Guelphs, close to the Pope, and the Ghibellines, favorable to the Holy Roman Empire. In Florence, the Guelphs were divided in turn into “Negroes”, ready to accept papal influence in the affairs of the city, and “Whites”, who demanded that the Pope limit his power to the spiritual realm. Dante, a “white”, had to go into exile.

He was tried in absentia, as he had to leave Florence after the coming to power of a new regime that persecuted the old ruling class and could never set foot in his hometown again.

Italian artist Federico Zuccari’s 16th-century illustration of Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” which was in a virtual exhibition at the Uffizi in Florence at the beginning of the year that commemorates the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri’s death. Photo EFE / Roberto Palermo / Uffizi Gallery

In 1302, a judge ordered that Dante and his allies were burned alive in case they tried to return to Florence. That sentence was later commuted to beheading.

Dante took advantage The Divine Comedy to settle accounts with many of his enemies, among them Pope Boniface XIII, for whom he reserved a place in hell.

