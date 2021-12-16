Some ladies feel men are clueless about what women want in relationships. While there’s no statistical evidence supporting that belief, we can agree that many guys need to learn how to navigate romantic relationships better. And for those marrying Russian mail order brides, the need is even more urgent. If you are a man, before making a marriage proposal to the woman of your dreams, you need to be sure your relationship is on solid grounds. You should know at least five of the most important things about relationships.

You do not need to win every argument

Arguments are parts of every relationship; however, how you handle them will determine the longevity of your relationship. Yes, you may be right, and your partner may be wrong, but there are ways you can make them see your points. Insisting on being the one with the upper hand in every argument and reveling in it will harm your relationship.

You need to know when to let things go, even when doing so does not make sense. Often, your partner’s annoyance is clouding their judgment during arguments, so you shouldn’t expect their train of thought to make total sense then. Rather than strive to win the argument, try establishing intimacy by apologizing and making physical contact. These actions will douse the tension and prevent escalation to messier fights.

Communication is important

Yes, there are days when you do not feel like talking things over because you want to process stuff. If you are an introvert, these kinds of days may come more often than not. However, try to share your feelings and moods with your partner. Leaving her message on ‘read’ will only drive her to overanalyze your actions and jump to conclusions.

Digital communication is essential, but you need to make sure it is not taking the place of physical contact. So, know when to leave your lover a text or see her in person, especially if you are dating a mail order bride. Keeping your communication channels open will leave no room for harmful assumptions in your relationship.

Don’t demand respect

If you have to demand respect in your relationship, something is already wrong. Respect is earned, not requested, especially in a relationship between two adults. Love often comes with mutual respect, so if it is lacking, you need to sit for a long talk with your partner.

However, don’t throw your toys out of the stroller; instead, gently point out incidents of disrespect you’ve endured at your partner’s hands. Tell them how those incidents made you feel and ask them if they also feel disrespected. By laying your cards on the table, you can trace the root of the issue and deal with it before it consumes your relationship.

Masking your emotions isn’t cool

Many men erroneously think that hiding their emotions is a sign of manliness. In all honesty, women prefer men who share their feelings and pains. They like to know that their man trusts them enough to be vulnerable around them. So instead of giving your girl the silent treatment when you are hurt, talk the problem over with her. This action will draw you closer and build codependency, breathing life into the relationship.

Listen more

Understandably, a man’s first reaction to a problem is to fix it. However, in trying to jump in and fix everything, he will often miss the most critical aspect of that conversation: listening. Women want their men to listen to them first before fixing the issue.

Some women like Ukrainian brides don’t even want solutions when they rave; they just want to unburden. So if your girlfriend complains about an issue, don’t cut her short and go into your Bob-the-builder mode. A good boyfriend will listen and comfort her before suggesting solutions (if she wants them).

Conclusion

Dating wouldn’t have to be complicated if men understood the intricacies of a successful relationship. The alternative to not understanding these simple things is having to date many women in a short time trying to find the right one. But if you want to see improvements, let this article guide your relationship approach. Once you learn to listen, communicate, and not fuel arguments, you will be on the path to more loving, enjoyable relationships.