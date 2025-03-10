In the universe there is much more than you see with the naked eye. We do not know what it is, and that is why it is called “dark matter”, because it is an invisible mass but that makes its gravitational effects feel. He was theorized for the first time in 1933, Swiss astrophysicist Fritz Zwicky observed that galaxies seemed to turn faster than his visible matter allowed. Then, his hypothesis was that the galaxies were held together with a type of strange material.

Currently, it is estimated that 85% of the universe consists of dark matter, however, the evidence of its concrete existence and what is exactly many and varied.

Galaxies clusters

Galaxia Cluster Macs J1206 NASA, ESA, M. Postman (STSCI) and the Clash team

Fritz Zwicky studied some galaxy clusters until he perceived that something was going wrong. The galaxy movement within the clusters seemed to be driven by much more mass than visible: 400 times more mass was needed. At the beginning, Zwicky believed it was normal matter, but it did not shine with its own light.

Galaxies rotation curve

Illustration: Mark Garlick

One of the most important evidence of the existence of dark matter, and the one that continues to teach the courses of astrophysic courses of universities around the world, is the speed of rotation of galaxies. The stars of the spiral arms of the galaxies orbit around the center at a speed that depends on the amount of internal mass, with the farthest stars that orbit more slowly. However, this does not happen: the speed of the stars in the galaxies remains more or less constant with the distance, as if there was much more matter than is distributed by the galactic plane.

Gravitational lens

Este/Hubble & Nasa, S. JhaackNowledgement: L. Shatz

By general relativity we know that the mass of an object distorts the space-time tissue. Having mass, dark matter also creates this distortion. If the light of a distant galaxy crosses this distortion before reaching us, it can be diverted through a lens, so we talk about “gravitational lens.” This is more or less strong depending on the mass that there is, so you can evaluate the distortion of a distant galaxy to see how much mass has gone through its light. The result is that more visible mass is needed to obtain the observed distortions.

Cumulus bullet

NASA/CXC/CFA/M.Markevitch

The bullet is actually a couple of collision galaxies clusters. The collision occurs towards a baricenter of the system, which depends on the mass distribution. The baricenter would not be in place if there was only visible matter.

Structure formation

NASA/Getty Images

Why are there galaxies, stars and systems in the universe? Because at the origin of the universe the matter began to be grouped into some positions and not in others, gathering the basic material to form structures. However, if there was only visible matter, gravity would not have been intense enough to produce everything we see today in the universe.

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.