As a result of an accident in the Magadan region, five minors were injured. This was announced on Saturday, June 3, by the press service of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

According to law enforcement officers, on May 27, in the area of ​​201 km, a car overturned on the section of the Palatka-Kulu-Neksikan highway. As a result of the incident, four teenagers aged 14-15 received various injuries, one 17-year-old girl suffered serious bodily harm in the form of a closed fracture of the spine.

“The investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Magadan Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation by a person driving a car of the rules of the road, which negligently entailed the infliction of grievous harm to human health”),” the article says. message departments.

Now all the circumstances of the incident are being established, interrogations of witnesses and victims have been carried out, forensic examinations have been appointed.

On June 2, in Karelia, two girls were injured as a result of a rollover onto the roof of a car. The accident occurred on June 1 at the 306th km of the A-121 Sortavala federal highway. Passenger Nissan driven by a 34-year-old girl skidded at the corner, causing the car to overturn.