Five teams formed by architecture and engineering companies opt for the drafting of the project of the future health campus of Girona, which will be located on land between Girona and Salt and that among other equipment will feature the new Trueta Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the UDG.

This week, the company’s temporary unions (UTE) that have presented the best valued graphic proposals by the jury, which highlighted the “quality” of the contributions given the complexity of a project in which assists, teaching and research has been made public.

Among the companies that make up those UTE there are three from Girona, one from Lleida, one from Madrid and another from Vigo, but most are architectural offices in Barcelona

Among the five proposals, the winner who will meet during the second half of this year will come out. Once the award is formalized, it will have a period of 24 months to write the basic and executive projects.

The five UTEs that have passed the first phase of the selection process are mostly formed by companies based in Barcelona. There is one based in Lleida (Einea), another based in Madrid (Rafael de la Hoz Architects), another in Vigo (Goc SA) and three of the demarcation of Girona, with headquarters in Girona (PGI Engineering), Vilafant (QS Enginyeria Associes that adds another headquarters in Barcelona) and Cornellà del Terri (Prisotec).

During the second half of this year the final winner will be known, which will have 24 months to write the basic and executive projects

The PGI Engineering engineering company, based in the neighborhood of Creueta, a 30 -year trajectory and projects in more than thirty countries has left its mark on health centers in Peru, France, Kuwait or in Spain, such as the Vall D’Hebron Hospital Hospital Institute.

This company is one of the three that forms the UTE whose project has the motto ‘Devesa Salut 21’. The other two are Pinearq, an international firm based in Barcelona and projects in more than one fortnight of countries in America, Europe, Africa and Asia and Brullet de Luna, also based in Barcelona. Among his works, the Parc de Recerca Biomèdica de Barcelona and the Moisés Broggi Hospital of Sant Joan Despí.

The second UTE, whose project responded to the motto Campus, is formed by the office of the architects Patricio Martínez and Maximià Torruella and the engineering JG Ingenieros, based in Barcelona since 1970 and dedicated to the construction of high complexity buildings.

The UTE Nou Hospital-Campus de Salut de Girona, whose motto was the Carrer of the Campus, is made up of six different companies: one of them is QS Enginyeria I Associats, with headquarters in Vilafant (Alt Empordà) and also in Barcelona, ​​which among other projects has participated in reforms in the Bellvitge Hospital, that of Palamós or the Joan XXIII of Tarragona.

The jury highlighted the quality of the nine proposals presented

They are also part of this UTE, the Barcelona Sanabria I Flanas Gallego Arquitects SLP, B-CDB Architecture SLP, the office Mario Korea Architecture SLP and JSS Enginyeria I Architecture. The latter, among other works, has made the external consultation building of the Lleida Hospital.

The fourth ute that has passed the cut is formed by Llongueras Clotet Architects, from Barcelona, ​​authors of the building of external and emergency consultations of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, a work for which they received a FAD medal.





The architectural offices Sulkin Marchissio SCP, winners of the Expansion Contest of the Germans Trias I Pujol Hospital; Albert Vitaller Architecture, authors among others from Primary Care Centers in Santa Coloma de Farners and Zaldívar Ruíz Architects, Badalona.

His great team adds to the company dedicated to the provision of industrial engineering services Bis Mep Systems and the Prisotec engineering firm, of Cornellà del Terri, which has participated in projects such as the expansion of a new plant of the multipurpose building of the University Hospital Germans Trias I Pujol.

The Campus will house the future Trueta Hospital, the Faculties of Medicine and Nursing and Biomedical Innovation and Innovation Centers

The UTE Campus Salut Girona is formed by Casa only architects, from Barcelona, ​​whose seal is in the expansion works of the Regional Hospital of the Penedès or the new satellite building of the Clinic Hospital; The Madrid International Study of Multidisciplinary Architecture Rafael de la Hoz Architects, with hospital centers in Syracuse, Istanbul or Tangier, among others; Munto Architecture Office, based in Barcelona dedicated to interior design; The Phi Partners consultant 22 SL EINASA Engineering, based in Lleida and several health projects in this and other provinces.

The opening of the envelopes that identified the winning companies took place on Monday at noon in a public act in which the Investment and Heritage Manager of the Servei Català de la Salut, Martí Ballart, thanked the effort of the nine teams that presented proposals, of which these five were chosen.



The current Treuta Hospital in Girona has been small to be able to attend an area of ​​influence of one million people. Glòria Sánchez – Europa Press / Europa Press

Ballart urged these five winners of the first phase to present “proposals as worked as possible” and acknowledged that the valuations “were very tight.” The jury was formed by representatives of the municipalities of Girona and Salt (the two municipalities where the campus will be located), the University of Girona (UDG), Infrastructures of the Generalitat, Col·legi d’Arquintes de Catalunya, Col·legi d’Enginyers Industrials de Catalunya, Servei Català de la Salut and the Institut Català de la Salut.

Among the most valued issues of the proposals, the jury valued the contextualization of the building with the environment, the architectural quality, the functionality, the location of the large areas of the campus and their interrelation, the possibilities of growth and energy efficiency.

Double care spaces

The future campus will allow the welfare space to be folded compared to the surface currently occupied by the Tueta and Santa Caterina hospitals. The surface of the new hospital complex will be about 220,000 square meters for healthcare activity, including reserve spaces for future growth needs.

Of the 220,000 m2, between 170,000 and 175,000 they will be newly construction and the remaining 50,000 correspond to existing buildings in the Parc Hospitari Martí Julià de Salt, which will be located right in front of the new campus.