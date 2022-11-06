Militants in the Syrian province of Latakia using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hit the positions of government troops, resulting in five deaths and five injured. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Arab Republic, Major General Oleg Yegorov on Sunday, November 6.

In addition, the Syrian missile forces and air force launched a complex fire attack on the targets of militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, banned in Russia, in response to an attack using UAVs on positions of government troops in the Salma area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which killed five members of the Syrian army.

“As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the Ashkhani-Takhtani region were destroyed. 93 militants were liquidated, another 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured,” the statement says. publications.

Earlier, on October 18, it became known that the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed a terrorist warehouse, several guns and up to 10 militants who were firing at representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces.

Two days earlier, the military of Russia and Syria eliminated 20 militants of the “Islamic State” (the organization was recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), involved in blowing up a bus in Damascus.

Prior to this, on October 9, it was reported that a Syrian soldier was injured after dropping an explosive device by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Idlib. It was clarified that an improvised explosive device was dropped from a launched unmanned aerial vehicle at the positions of government forces in the Kafer Nebel area.