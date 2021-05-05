The analysis of Ayuso’s victory in the elections held last Monday reveals that the new power of the PP breaks with clichés such as that places with low incomes vote to the left. The municipalities with the most unemployment, for example, or with lower average incomes, have also joined the popular wave. The detailed study of the electoral results also reveals that the surprise of Más Madrid to the PSOE is a very ‘capital’ effect. In the large municipalities, the formation of Pedro Sánchez continues to be the hegemon on the left.

One of the main consequences of the election night has been the announcement by Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can, to abandon politics. The ten deputies obtained were insufficient to remove the right of the community and their formation was relegated to a fifth place. Are the results of Podemos a failure? Despite not achieving the objective of removing Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the truth is that the purple ones have achieved better results, and with them three more deputies.

Pablo Iglesias announces his resignation from politics

Unidos Podemos only decreased in percentage of votes with respect to 2019, in about 30 Madrid municipalities. The demographics of this handful of Madrid towns yield curious data. The average unemployment rate of these thirty towns, 24%, is almost double that of the community. The average disposable income is about 7,000 euros less than the regional average with a not very old age, around 40 years. The percentage of the population with medium studies is about 5 points below the rest of the region.

Fight between More Madrid and PSOE

In the open struggle between Más Madrid and the PSOE to be the most voted party on the left and lead the opposition, it is significant that the surprise occurs in the capital Madrid, the true and only epicenter of the collapse of the socialists. In the following three municipalities in terms of population, the acronyms by which Ángel Gabilondo has appeared continue to dominate. In Móstoles, the Socialists lose 12.12% of the votes, but they surpass the formation of Mónica García, who obtained 5,730 more votes in the last elections and increased their representation by 3%. Leganés, the third population in a decreasing ranking of inhabitants, with 207,095 citizens, the PSOE continues to be above Más Madrid despite losing 11.46% of the votes.

In the large towns that surround Madrid, such as Alcobendas or Las Rozas, sorpaso does not take place either. Only in Rivas-Vacía Madrid, the municipality of 85,893 inhabitants, the party created by Iñigo Errejón manages to prevail over the formation of Ángel Gabilondo. The latter lost 12.47 of the votes and obtained 17.17% of the total, while Más Madrid gained 4.07%. and reaches 25.15% of the total votes cast.

Victory of the PP regardless of income or unemployment

The victory of the PP is total, both in the towns with the highest incomes and in those in which the average income is in the last places on the list of the Community of Madrid. The municipality with the highest average income is Pozuelo, with an average disposable income of 58,000 euros. In this town, the PP rises 25% and Vox loses 1.2%. The socialist presence drops 10.34 and Ciudadanos loses 20%. The left goes up but in a minimum percentage. More Madrid gets 1,031 more votes, 8.64%, and UP wins 364 votes, 2.55%.

Boadilla del Monte, with an average income of 46,386 euros, is a popular territory but in which the rise of this match is once again spectacular. The PP gets 11,607 votes more than in the previous elections, which means an increase of 27.72%. It is paradoxical that Ciudadanos has lost 5,954 votes, 22.65%. Vox has a minimal growth of 0.3%, with 797 new votes. More Madrid rises 1.29%, the PSOE loses 6.73%. and UP achieved a slight increase of 4.75%, but barely obtained 924 votes.

In Alcobendas, in third place in terms of average income, with 45,580 euros, it has undergone a change of the most voted list. In the previous elections, the PSOE was the winning ballot. Now it has lost 10.68% of the votes. The PP, however, has achieved victory with 30,588 votes, with 49.6% of the votes. In this town, Citizens lose 8,800 votes. The rest of the formations go up. Vox, 0.01%, UP 0.93 and Mas Madrid 2.24.

Celebration in Genoa

The towns with the lowest income, from 1,000 inhabitants, are also a place for popular victory. In Cenicientos, with an income of 16,313 euros, the PP wins with 42.4% of the votes. The PSOE, which was the most voted list in the previous elections, loses 21% of its votes and becomes the second force. In third place is Vox, with 10.33% of the votes, and in fourth place Más Madrid, with 9.67%. UP gets 5.95% – it wins 2.61 – while Ciudadanos gets 14 votes, 1.16% of the total votes cast. In Villaconejos, the second population with the lowest income -17,167 euros-, the PP gets 44.46% of the votes (16.1% more). The PSOE continues as the second force, with 18.42% of the votes and a percentage loss of 12.77. Vox, with 16.57% of the total, and Más Madrid, with 10.19%, rose, while Podemos lost 2.28 of the votes and Ciudadanos 12.09, in relation to the previous elections.

Depending on the unemployment rate



The PP has won even in the localities with the highest unemployment rate in the community. In Valdaracete, a small town located east of Madrid and with an unemployment rate of 48.46% and an average income of 20,374 euros, the PP prevails with 39.79% of the votes. The Socialists, on the one hand, fell 10.91. UP and Más Madrid increased 4.19% and 7.33%, respectively. In the second locality with respect to unemployment, El Vellón, with 47.42% of the population without work and an average income of 19,797 euros, the PP grew 19.3% and obtained 46.8% of the votes. As for the most favored areas, Pozuelo de Alarcón with 3.43%, has experienced the aforementioned increase in PP.

The next town with the least unemployment is Tres Cantos, with 4.88% unemployment. There the PP obtained 45.29% of the votes compared to 17.77% of the Socialists.

The results of Madrid have also yielded some results that have already entered the ‘ranking’ in the history of political parties. Ayuso’s victory, in this sense, is unprecedented in terms of the number of votes obtained with respect to other figures in which the PP has also been the winner. The 1,620,213 votes harvested by the mayoress exceed all the data of the formation that Pablo Casado now directs in a regional group. Esperanza Aguirre’s victories in 2007 and 2011 were with 1,592,162 votes and 1,548,306 votes, respectively. To find figures higher than those obtained by Ayuso, we must go back to the 2008 general elections. Those elections led to the re-election of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero as Prime Minister and were held in an environment of maximum polarization. The PP candidate was Mariano Rajoy. In Madrid it obtained 1,737,688 votes, a figure higher than the one now obtained by the mayor. The context, however, was very different.

With regard to the results obtained by the socialist party, 610,190 votes, it is also difficult to find a lower figure – if the results of the European ones are excluded, in which participation is always lower. A hit bigger than that of Ángel Gabilondo was taken by his party in the local elections of 2015, in which the Socialists obtained 577,564 votes in all the Madrid constituencies. The candidate for mayor of Madrid was Antonio Miguel Carmona.

Regarding the situation of Podemos, its data -261,010 votes- are not the lowest in its history, since in the 2019 locals it obtained 128,664 in the entire community. In any case, they were already far from the 756,257 votes it obtained in the 2015 generals, the best result in its history. With Ciudadanos there are no nuances. The 129,216 votes obtained on Monday are the lowest in its history. His best result took place in the generals of two years ago, when Albert Rivera dreamed of the surprise to the PP. That year, in Madrid, he did manage to surpass the PP with 792,200 votes compared to the 705,119 that Pablo Casado obtained in the community. In two years, the tables have turned.