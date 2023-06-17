Rome – The return to the streets of Beppe Grillo. The 5 Star Movement returns to demonstrate against precarious work and its guarantor returns to show himself in public.

On the streets of Rome, the grillini bring the opposition to the Meloni government and the fight against precariousness. Themes also shared by the Democratic Party and the Italian Left. Elly Schlein arrives at Piazza della Repubblica for a greeting. He embraces Giuseppe Conte and guarantees common battles. But on the Ukraine issue, you are being overwhelmed by criticism from your own party. Then, at the end of the procession, the scene is taken by Beppe Grillo: “In Rome the prices have tripled, to find a decent hotel room I had to be admitted to a clinic” he jokes, surprisingly arriving on stage at the event, where he never fails to mention that he is “the high”.

M5s, Grillo: “Make the brigades of citizenship, put on the balaclava and react”



Between jokes and strong phrases, he invites the “sleepers” of the Movement to react. “Start making citizenship brigades – he says from the stage to the pentastellato crowd – disguise yourself with a balaclava and secretly go to do the chores, arrange the sidewalks, the flower beds, the manhole covers, without attracting attention”. A sentence said after an amarcord moment. “I took you little ones – he remembers – and now you are piled up watching the leader. You want the leader! Be leaders of yourselves”. Hence the incitement, halfway between ironic and incendiary, to the citizenship brigades. A joke that does not go unnoticed.

The founder of the Movement always moves between sarcasm and wise guide suggestions, as when he says: «You have to redo battles on territories and collect blueprints. Send them to Conte and sooner or later he will understand them. It takes him some time but then he will understand them ». The line is drawn: “Unconditional universal income is the only battle we have to carry on.” Grillo also does not miss the opportunity to recall how his commitment to politics has also caused him many headaches: «I have my problems, I have 150 trials, almost all those who left the Movement denounced me when I was a political leader ».

The hyperbole is as always at home: «More people die from diabetes than from wars. We have lost the sense of reason and the sense of fraternity». In Grillo Thought there is the elimination of the vote for the elderly: «I would give the vote to 16-year-olds, but I would go further. I would go for life expectancy, a 16-year-old should vote 8 times and an 80-year-old shouldn’t vote.” There is also a return to the ancient: «We are asleep, it doesn’t take much to wake up. I have no longer told anyone to fuck off, I’m like Father Marinano “peace and good”… and now, however, go to fuck everyone ».

The controversies

«You are your own leaders – said Beppe Grillo to the pentastellato people -. Make up the citizenship brigades, put on a balaclava and at night, without being seen, do the chores, fix the sidewalks. React.”

A phrase that has sparked controversy. The senator of Italia Viva Enrico Borghi is tough, who invites Conte to “distance himself from this drift”. It is unacceptable for the senator to mention “subversive organizations that have written among the bloodiest pages of the Republic”. Harsh criticism also from Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati and from the League, who defines Grillo’s words as “serious and disconcerting”. To then launch the provocation to the Democratic Party, who took to the streets to support the pentastellata mobilization. “We wonder – writes Salvini’s party in a note – if Schlein is also ready to wear a balaclava”.

“Beppe Grillo is a bad, cowardly master who from his gilded mansions, living the good life, incites the simplest and socially weakest people” accuses the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies Fabio Rampelli of Fratelli d’Italia. “In Italy it is chilling to use the words ‘brigades’ and ‘balaclava’ together, moreover from the stage of a party. Given the history of our Republic, there are things that it is irresponsible to say whatever the intention with which they are said,” said Pd senator Dario Parrini on Twitter.

“I express outrage and reproach for some somewhat sinister evocative references. In any case, to try to make fun of such an unfortunate exit, I would like to point out that Grillo really hates recipients of basic income, if he invites them to work at night and, in this heat, wearing a balaclava” adds Senator Raffaele Speranzon , deputy group leader of the Fratelli d’Italia at Palazzo Madama. “Maybe Beppe Grillo didn’t read newspapers in the 70s and 80s, he certainly didn’t study the recent history of the Italian Republic. Invoking ‘citizenship brigades’ and ‘balaclavas’ in the square denotes great contempt for the institutions and no respect for those who have been victims of those who had really decided to wear the balaclava” concludes the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Gianni Berrino, group leader in the Justice Commission

“Beppe spoke of active citizenship, or rather citizens who are committed to cleaning the streets, setting up benches…”. Beppe Grillo’s press office thus specifies the meaning of the words used by the M5s founder when, on the stage of the Rome demonstration, he invited the Grillini militants to form the “citizenship brigades, with balaclavas, to arrange sidewalks and flower beds”. “A useless case is being assembled. The laws prohibit anyone from repairing a bench, so you have to do it secretly…”, is the clarification that comes from Grillo’s press office.

The demonstration

Schlein and Conte, therefore, find themselves at the center of a dispute that is difficult to predict, at least until the last few bars of the event, when Grillo’s show is staged. A few hours earlier, at the departure of the procession, all eyes were on the pentastellato president and on the secretary Dem. Schlein, initially not expected, decided to participate after a phone call from Conte. She arrives in the square between selfies and some cheering choirs. The two embrace, then she turns to the M5s leader. “Working together against precariousness – she says – for the minimum wage and for income. You were right to mobilize Giuseppe”. Conte collects the support and replies: “we said it to each other, we have a long way to go, but this is absolutely a good step”. Then the leader thanks the Dem secretary, but also Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left, who wanted to greet the demonstrators in the procession. “I’ve always gone to the squares whose platform I share,” he told reporters. Line shared with the tenant of the Nazarene. Which he invites to “join forces on the issues on which the Movement has chosen to mobilize today”. Then he specifies the battles: fight against precariousness, minimum wage and defense of income.

The Movement, however, at the final rally, declines precariousness on heterogeneous fronts. Together with Conte and the entire M5s top management, including Virginia Raggi, underpaid young people, grassroots trade unions, exodates from the superbonus parade. For the organizers cone about 20 thousand. Among the interventions, on stage also that of a Last Generation activist. “We have to listen to them,” says the president. That you attack Silvio Berlusconi’s “celebratory orgy” and spare no blows to the government. For Conte, Meloni is a “bully who reneges on promises”. Then the lunge on Ukraine. He turns to the prime minister and says: “You had to tell us that the right formula is ‘we are prone’ to the indications of Washington and Brussels, to this warlike fury”. Words followed by those of Moni Ovadia, according to whom the “war arises from the expansion of NATO and not from the black man who invades”. Statements that ignite the controversy in the Democratic Party. “I am not arguing about the fact that it was decided to participate – says the deputy Lorenzo Guerini of Base Riformista – albeit in the initial phase of the demonstration, without having discussed it. However, I cannot fail to emphasize my stellar distance from what has been said about the war Putin to Ukraine”. Other Dem exponents are also critical of Schlein’s choice.