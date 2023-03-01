reviewIs the conductor Lydia Tár accused of transgressive behavior a power-hungry monster or a victim of the cancel culture? Tar good for six Oscar nominations including leading actor Cate Blanchett, is smart enough to let the viewer make the judgement.

It is almost impossible to during Tar, which will be shown in cinemas from Thursday, not to think of the fallen presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk. To what extent was he allowed to push the limits of proper behavior towards colleagues as the face of an ‘important’ program appreciated by almost everyone? Opinions still differ widely.

The phenomenal Tar tackles the same question, but within the elitist world of classical music. And the idiosyncratic, but brilliant conductor Lydia Tár, is a lesbian woman. In our opinion, that should of course not matter, but part of the public will therefore be more inclined to stand up for her. Becoming very big within a male stronghold, ‘that commands respect, doesn’t it’?

Yet Tár, an entirely fictional character, is accused of transgressive behavior. For example, she would give young ladies priority within the prestigious orchestra she leads in Berlin. This would also involve sexual acts. ‘Would’, indeed. The film by director Todd Field, known for, among other things Little Kids and In The Bedroom, leave the exact truth in the middle. We do get hints that she is strongly inclined to use her privileges as a weapon.

In a long prologue she is interviewed about her profession. But not before the interviewer gives an almost laughably flattering introduction and lists all the prizes won by his guest. Behind the scenes we see how Tár’s assistant can literally join in this chat word for word. It should be clear: her boss most likely wrote this hymn himself.

So Tár not only conducts the musicians she works with, but everything and everyone in her life. And as soon as she loses control even for a moment, we see how panic takes hold of her. Anyone who eventually comes to the conclusion that she is not a monster, but a victim of the cancel culture, at least sees the danger of being highly regarded: forgetting that your fellow human beings are sentient beings made of flesh and blood. And penance or not: she will have to take a closer look at her passion for music.

A film that wants to force the viewer to think nuanced about all the ramifications of the #metoo movement stands or falls with believing that Lydia Tár is a musical genius. With the magnificent actress Cate Blachett at the helm, who may win her third Oscar next month, we always wonder if someone of that stature can get away with more than the average person.

