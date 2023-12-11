Celso Masson – Editora 3i Celso Masson – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/celso-masson-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:22

By Celso Masson

Beachwear has always been part of the collections. Reservationthe brand created in 2004 by Rony Meisler and Fernando Sigal from Rio and today part of holding Arezzo&Co. From the name, inspired by Praia da Reserva, between Barra da Tijuca and Recreio dos Bandeirantes, to the casual style of the clothes that the duo sold to their friends, the brand is bathed in the beach atmosphere. So much so that, even today, in any market research the company commissions, the product category most remembered is shorts. Sold in more than 200 of the chain's stores throughout Brazil, the Reserva Praia line, however, had not gained its own space. This changed at the beginning of November, when the AR&CO Group, which brings together all business divisions and of which Meisler is the CEO, decided to occupy a point of sale in partnership with the Fairmont Rio hotel, in Copacabana.

Interestingly, it was by selling their clothes to hotel shops in Rio de Janeiro that Meisler and publicist Sigal gave the first boost to Reserva. “We felt that with Reserva Praia we could create a cool shopping experience for hotel guests”Meisler told MONEY.

The experience he refers to goes beyond simply choosing any item from the brand's beach line. The opening of the store involved stylist Carol Bassi, Fairmont Rio ambassador.

There was a café at the location offered by the hotel, and this was used in the store's layout. Also functioning as a bar, it attracts even those who are not staying there — or had not thought about buying clothes.

Working on hotel lobby, has a direct exit to the street, and this location was decisive for Meisler. “If it didn’t work out, we would close the store and it would go back to being a cafe,” he said.

“We were very happy in choosing the location, which has a large circulation and represents a position for Reserva Praia among high-income customers.”

Rony Meisler, CEO of AR&CO Group

AVENUE

Fortunately, the first month of operation showed otherwise. “I set a low sales target. It was surpassed four times”, stated the CEO, without revealing the values. “We were very happy in choosing the place, which has a large circulation and represents a position for Reserva Praia among high-income customers”he said.

O success of the first month of sales confirmed the idea that the new business model is promising for the AR&CO Group. “Now we have an avenue for growth with this store format, in hotels and airports throughout Brazil, mainly in resort towns.”

As the partnership with Fairmont proved to be advantageous for both, the The idea now is to expand the model to other units in the network in Rio de Janeiro In the next months. “As we don’t own the hotel, we need them to want it too,” said Meisler, who is already thinking about opening a Reserva unit in Praia Búzios, where a Reserva megastore already operates.

As the priority destinations for the next openings are also those that attract the most tourists, including foreigners, the CEO does not rule out internationalizing the brand. Before opening the market abroad, however, he intends to test a new format in hotel swimming pools, similar to what brands did last European summer.

The location for this should be the Santa Teresa Hotel RJwhere the Térèze restaurant, the Descasados ​​Bar It is a lounge around the pool.

Another possible address will only be opened in 2026, where Caesar's Park was located, in Ipanemaand which will receive another Fairmont hotel. “We don’t have anything certain yet, but we want to be with them not just in the store format but through activations in rooms and common areas”Meisler said.

As part of this long-term partnership, Reserva Praia created the official Fairmont t-shirtwhich reproduces in a watercolor style print the view of Rio de Janeiro from the hotel's swimming pool.

The strategy to increase revenue from the Reserva Praia line in the AR&CO Group portfolio coincides with a time when Meisler sees uncertainty on the macroeconomic horizon. “The company is very lean, so we can hold costs and invest in the brand. It has been like this all year and the tendency is for us to continue like this”stated the CEO.

According to him, AR&CO grew by around 25% this year, while the Arezzo&Co holding grew by a little less than 20%. Among the reasons for this excellent performance Meisler highlights the loyaltythrough a set of benefits offered to prime customers, who pay a monthly fee to have access to exclusive items and promotions. “A customer buys on average three times a year. Prime buys nine times in the same period.” All that’s left to do is take the Prime to the beach.