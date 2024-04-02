The ferocity of the attack by a group of Trinitarios has left an 18-year-old young man on the verge of death on Monday night in the Madrid district of Puente de Vallecas. The attackers reached his victim around eleven at night on Sierra del Valle Street and stabbed him five times in the thighs and back. When he was on defenseless ground, they hit him on the head with a stone, according to several witnesses. The attackers also injured the young man's dog, who was with him at the time, with a machete. Police have arrested three alleged perpetrators in the vicinity, two of them minors, but are working to arrest at least two others. According to the first investigations, the victim is related to the Ñetas gang.

This is a new case of confrontation between youth gangs, whose activity in Madrid has been greatly reduced by judicial and police action in the last two years. However, there are still some hot spots and minors continue to carry out these types of violent actions. The Puente de Vallecas area has become a place of confrontation between the Trinitarios, who want to impose their hegemony, and the Ñetas, who in recent months have gained strength in those streets. It is in this confrontation over territory and colors in the context in which this savage aggression is framed.

Those arrested are three young people aged 20, 16 and 15 who were intercepted by the police in the area shortly after the attack. Work is now underway to view cameras in the area to identify the rest of the members of the attacking group. The investigation has been undertaken by the Provincial Information Brigade of the National Police, which has two groups specialized in the criminal activity of youth gangs.

It was a passer-by who alerted the emergency services after eleven at night that there was a boy lying on the ground seriously injured. According to some testimonies, he had previously broken out a fight in the vicinity of the Juan José García Espartero park. The victim lost a lot of blood in those first minutes and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. The first to arrive were the National Police officers, who applied a tourniquet to the right leg and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Shortly after, the Samur troops arrived and continued with the maneuvers until they managed to reverse the stoppage. The young man has been transferred in very serious condition to the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

The detainees are charged with the crime of attempted homicide, because it is considered that without immediate medical assistance, the victim would have died. They will also be charged with the crime of animal abuse due to the serious injury that the dog suffered in the neck.

