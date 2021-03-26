The five public spas built by the Autonomous Community in Los Urrutias, Punta Brava and Estrella de Mar, Of the municipality of Cartagena, are now a reality after completing the works, inaugurated this Friday by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, who revealed the investment made, estimated at 1.2 million euros, and the made “of its landscape value, so characteristic of the Mar Menor, their contribution to the recovery of the ecosystem and their status as public spaces that will allow greater accessibility to the bathroom.

«In this way, without losing sight of the recreational use of the Mar Menor beaches, the ecosystem is protected and its recovery is advanced, which is a priority for the regional government, as has been proven with all kinds of actions aimed at its protection. and the harmonization of uses in its environment. In total, the five spas have a surface area of ​​3,439 square meters and shade awnings with an area of ​​433 square meters.

This is an action contemplated in the Natura 2000 Network, specifically, in the ‘Comprehensive Management Plan for the Protected Areas of the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Coastal Strip of the Murcia Region’ “which establishes favorable points for biodiversity, by the agglomerations of underwater fauna and flora that can host, since a single wooden post can gather more than thirty species, from sea anemones and polychaete worms, to small fish, in addition to serving as a refuge for a multitude of marine fauna such as chirretes, eels, shrimps or sea bass; and other protected ones, such as the seahorse, the fartet or the nacra, ”Luengo pointed out.

Antonio Gil / AGM

The five spas are built in wood on stilts that give access to areas suitable for bathing located inland. They have a access walkway from the beach to different platforms of stay and access to the bathroom, with areas of solarium and shaded areas. The spas are dimensioned to access bathing areas with depths between half a meter and a meter, and have stairs to the bottom of the sea. All of them have an accessible route to an adapted bathing area, in the depth of half a meter.

The spas have been located based on data obtained in the bottom characterization study in areas suitable for bathing with sandy bottoms, where there are no protected species, and the name chosen for them has been The Carmolí and Punta Brava, for those of Punta Brava, Los Urrutias and Estrella de Mar.

It should be remembered that the natural condition of the Mar Menor leads to the sandy beaches of the continental shore, of artificial origin, being lost over time due to storms. In fact, until the middle of the last century, the Mar Menor lacked sandy beaches, and instead, to improve bathing, spas were installed that allowed access to water several meters from the shore.

These facilities, now almost disappeared, are part of the ethnographic heritage of the Mar Menor, being one of the most characteristic elements of its landscape. In addition to their cultural interest, they are structures that serve to fix filter organisms, so their presence shows that they improve the quality of bathing water and are the most respectful alternative to the Mar Menor for the ecological restoration of the waters. beaches for bathing, especially on the beaches most affected by the presence of mud.

The spas also help to prevent the erosion of the sand on the beaches, thus preventing the displaced sands from affecting the existing grasslands in the shallow waters of the Marmeron coastline. The location of the spas inaugurated this Friday was determined precisely because it is one of the areas most affected by the presence of sludge.