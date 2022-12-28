Surprise! Details of five unannounced Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets have popped up online.

According to the instagram account of PromoBricks – a Lego site that’s successfully revealed unconfirmed Lego sets ahead of time before – the sets vary in size and complexity and will cost between $30 and $100 (that’s £25 to £82, although the final localized price may differ).

Let’s-a-build LOADS of LEGO Super Mario sets! LEGO SUPER MARIO REVIEW AND SPEED BUILDS!

Beyond that, however, not much else is known, but you can get a sneaky peek at what the sets may entail in the image shared by PromoBricks (thanks, VGC).

This isn’t the first time Sonic has appeared in Lego form. The blue blur previously starred in toys-to-life franchise Lego Dimensions, with his own minifigure first becoming available then, and last year, a Green Hill Zone set was released.

Mario, meanwhile, has helped launch an entire range of sets featuring Nintendo characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.