Culiacán, Sinaloa- The Hummer vehicle crash leaves five soldiers injured. The events occurred on the Benito Juárez international highway at kilometer 5 west of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, passing the old toll booth.

The report to the authorities occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. when it was reported that a vehicle had collided, it was at that time that the emergency forces were mobilized, but when the military personnel arrived they took charge.

Minutes later an ambulance arrived from this institution to transfer the injured to a hospital. Agents of the National Guard they took over traffic control.

Five soldiers injured after a strong clash in Culiacán | Photo: Courtesy

According to unofficial information from some worker witnesses who were on the opposite side of the road, it was said that military driver lost control of Hummer when it circulated from east to west and for unknown reasons It hit the concrete retaining wall that divides both lanes.

Upon the arrival of the military ambulance, the Health personnel, experts in first aid from this dependency, stabilized the five soldiers at the site.

After a few hours, a tow truck arrived to tow the military vehicle. Once the scene was controlled, the military withdrew from the site.