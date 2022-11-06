Five soldiers die in plane crash in southern Venezuela

Five soldiers from the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela died when the plane in which they were traveling crashed to the ground in an unpopulated sector of the amazon state (south), reported this Sunday the governor of the region, Miguel Rodríguez.

“Sadness overwhelms us, today an aircraft of the group (air transport) nine, of the Bolivarian Aviation, rushed to the ground and unfortunately there were no survivors“, Said the governor on his Instagram account, where he shared images in which firefighters and officials of the Search and Rescue Service are seen at the scene of the incident.

Rodríguez sent his condolences to the members of the FANBfriends and family for this event, of which the causes are unknown.

The FANB stated, in a statement published on its Twitter account, that the plane crashed to the ground at 06:56 local time (10:56 GMT), 3 kilometers from the head of an air base in Amazonas state, when they were carrying out a flight training.

He also indicated that so far four lifeless bodies have been rescued and the search for the fifth crew member continues.

“Citizen Nicolás Maduro, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, commander in chief of the FANB, has ordered the corresponding inquiries to be initiated in order to determine the possible causes of the incident,” the military institution added.

