With Roku technology, home entertainment is guaranteed, offering a streaming platform integrated into smart televisions. On this occasion, Bodega Aurrera presents five Smart TVs with Roku on offer, starting at $2,300, providing accessibility to a wide range of content, from Netflix to YouTube and more.

With Roku TVs, the entertainment experience is simplified as you can easily enjoy your favorite shows, streaming services, and live channels, all in one place.

These televisions are ideal for every room in the house and fit any budget, providing a comprehensive solution for your entertainment needs, We present its costs and characteristics so that you do not miss the opportunity to brand new.

To have entertainment at your fingertips, here are some of the Smaart offerings offer a variety of sizes and features to suit different needs and budgets. Besides, Bodega Aurrera guarantees the quality of products sold and shipped by them, with direct guarantees with suppliers.

Hisense 50 Inch ULED 4K Smart 50U60H

⦿ Price: $7,490

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $374.50

⦿ Quantum Dot Color for incredibly true-to-life colors.

⦿ Full Array Local Dimming for perfect black colors and highlights.

⦿ Ultra HDMI experience for improvements in Game Play.

⦿ Google TV for a content-focused experience.

⦿ Price: $11,790

⦿ Up to 20 months without interest of $589.50

⦿ 75-inch screen with 4K resolution.

⦿ IPQ processor for an image rich in details.

⦿ Dual band WiFi for improved connectivity.

⦿ Works with the most popular voice assistants.

Polaroid 32 Inch HD Smart LED TV PRK3220ILED

⦿ Price: $2,690

⦿ Up to 12 months without interest of $224.17

⦿ HD image for high-quality content playback.

⦿ SmartTV with WiFi connection to access online content.

⦿ Compact design and easy navigation.

JVC 32 Inch Roku HD LED SI32RF

⦿ Price: $2,990

⦿ Up to 3 months without interest of $996.67

⦿ LED Smart TV with screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

⦿ 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience.

⦿ Smart TV function to access online content.

JVC 24 Inch SI24R Smart TV HD LED Roku TV

⦿ Price: $2,279

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $299.85

⦿ Simple and responsive user interface with Roku.

⦿ Rear speakers for high quality audio.

⦿ USB inputs to enjoy your favorite content.