Christmas is one of the most special times of the year. Before the holidays there are a large number of dinners, lunches and parties that precede the big days of Christmas. In addition, there are many who prepare special events on these dates with their colleagues and friends. Surely more than one has a Christmas dinner or lunch with the company or with the closest friends. And not only are these types of parties held, in many offices the typical invisible friends are made among colleagues in which it is time to give a gift to a colleague.

The first thing that must be clear to start looking for an invisible friend gift is the budget. For example, if it is with your family or friends, the money limit may be higher than with colleagues in the company. What is certain is that there are many types of original and simple gifts that can be perfect for your invisible friend. In addition to the typical gifts such as colognes, clothing or books, there are original gifts that can make your invisible friend very excited, it’s just a matter of doing a little research on their tastes

Depending on the relationship you have with the person who has touched you, you will have an easier or less choice when deciding on a gift. There are those who value the effort of the person more and prefer something more sentimental such as a photo frame and a basket with different chocolates. A cookbook by a famous chef might also be a good idea if your invisible friend loves gastronomy. The case is to innovate and think that the person who has touched you might like the gift. So that it is not very difficult for you to choose a gift, you can resort to five creative and simple ideas for your invisible friend.

Five gift ideas for your invisible friend

1. Wine or beer tasting



A very original idea to give your invisible friend could be a wine or beer tasting. You can contact a winery that is not too far from your city and book a wine tasting for more than one person, so your invisible friend will be accompanied to this curious experience. For example, the Estrella Levante brewery holds guided tours with pairing and tasting to try their beers for only 15 euros, it may be a different option to give as a gift this Christmas. In the Region of Murcia, the Jumilla wineries are known for their famous wines, such as the Viña Elena winery or the Hijos de Juan Gil winery, it can also be an original option to give an experience to your friend.

Tasting at the Estrella Levante Factory, in a file image. /



Vicente Vicens / AGM



2. Board games



If someone who loves board games or party games has touched you as an invisible friend, surely there is more than one with whom you will love to play this Christmas. After Christmas feasts and dinners, many like to spend time playing fun board games with friends or family such as ‘Party’ or ‘Taboo’ that mix mime, drawing or general knowledge tests. Another option to play in groups can be ‘Guatafac’, a game made to be enjoyed in a group, you must answer crazy and absurd questions in less than 8 seconds.

3. Box of the senses



For lovers of creative gifts, the box of the senses wins the jackpot. In this box you must enter a gift for each of the five senses. For example, for the view you can give away a photo with your invisible friend, a movie or some movie tickets. For the sense of smell you can put a candle of your favorite scent in the box. For the touch, choose a stuffed animal that can be funny, for example, if you really like an animated series such as Pokemon, get a soft Pikachu stuffed animal. Music has to be the ideal gift for the sense of hearing, so you can give him the latest album by his favorite singer. Finally, for the sense of taste, if you like sweets, you can put any chocolate bar or trinkets in the box. Decorate the box well and surely your invisible friend will always remember this special gift.

4. A waffle iron or a crepe maker



After years of making invisible friends with the same people, it is increasingly difficult to find an ideal gift. One option that is very fashionable is to give away gadgets that other friends can also enjoy. If your invisible friend loves baking and receiving guests at home, you can use a waffle iron or a crepe maker so that they have the necessary gadgets to sweeten any afternoon.

5. Spa circuit



A gift that anyone will surely like is a spa circuit. Throughout the Spanish geography there are different spas with many relaxing activities that will be ideal to put aside the stress of everyday life. If you do not want to go very far from the Region of Murcia, one of the most recommended options is the Archena spa, which has thermal pools and a spa, in addition to which you can request massages and other ideal options for relaxation.