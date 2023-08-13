The Arab soccer league has been growing by leaps and bounds due to the amount of money that the sheikhs have decided to spend to get renowned signings.
Among the stars that have reached this competition are men like Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and, of course, scorers like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but there are also businessmen who have taken over powerful clubs in Europe. We review five cases of sheikhs who own soccer clubs.
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayan was born on November 20, 1970 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. He is the fifth son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the first president of the United Arab Emirates, and is a younger half-brother of the country’s current president, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is the owner of the City Football Group (CFG) club, as well as the Al Jazeera football team in the United Arab Emirates. He has a fortune estimated at more than 30 billion dollars.
Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani is the CEO and Chairman of the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund, which owns 70% of the shares of Paris Saint Germain in May 2011 and later acquired the remaining 30%. He decided to name Nasser Al-Khelaïfi president. Thanks to the enormous power that he had within the Qatari leadership, Hamad became the president of the Qatari Sovereign Investment Fund, which currently manages more than 300,000 million dollars and invested a lot of money in Paris Saint-Germain.
The most expensive house in the world, the most expensive painting in the world, and the richest club in the world: they all belong to Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia who bought Newcastle United Football Club for €300 million. He is only 36 years old, and he is also the owner of Al-Nassr of Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, who earns 200 million dollars per season.
He is one of the most mediatic sheikhs in recent years, after the acquisition of Almería UD On August 2, 2019, Sheikh Turki Al Sheikh bought the shares of the Andalusian team. He had previously owned the Egyptian Pyramids FC. Here Sheikh invested 20 million euros plus seven of debt that the red-and-white club had.
Turki Al-Sheikh was born in Saudi Arabia and is an adviser to the Royal Court of that country. Al Sheikh is a trusted man of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.
He was not as successful as the rest: in 2010 he became Málaga, which he led to the previous phases of the UEFA Champions League, but which was relegated from LaLiga and in 2019 he withdrew from the team. However, the Qatari sheikh, the largest shareholder of Málaga, a club that has been judicially intervened for three years, has requested by means of a letter sent to the Magistrate in charge of the Investigating Court number 14 of Málaga that he return the management of this entity and the three related companies that are also intervened.
