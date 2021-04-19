For decades it has been common to find police series in a thousand and one formats. Then came the series of teachers, doctors, journalists, athletes, spies, the military … but there was a group that had not fully entered television, except for a very specific case: the firefighters. And beware that Jose Coronado went ahead and put his two cents with ‘Code fire’, in 2003.

The decade of 2010 has been that of firefighters on television. A good handful of American networks have bet on this group of heroes in charge of putting out fires and rescuing people. Firefighters had been in fashion for years thanks to the suggestive calendars that they star in, so it was not surprising that televisions launched themselves to fill this much-needed void. We propose five series about firefighters who are triumphing on the grid at the moment:

AXN, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar + Chicago Fire

The mother of today’s firefighting series. ‘Chicago Fire’ It premiered in 2012 and has been running for nine seasons now. It is renovated for two more. The series tells the story of the City of Chicago Fire Company 81. He mixes personal stories with action scenes where they put out fires, save people and animals and do everything imaginable, which for something this is fiction.

The cast heads it Jesse spencer, who ended up here after having played Dr. Chase from ‘House’ for eight seasons. At his side a large group of handsome actors and actresses.

In addition to being the mother series of other firefighters, it served to premiere NBC’s Chicago franchise. The series of series, worth the redundancy, is made up of the firemen of ‘Chicago Fire’, the policemen of ‘Chicago PD’ and the doctors of ‘Chicago Med’. ‘Chicago Justice’, before its cancellation, also featured a season focused on the judicial world. Characters from one series and another usually interact with each other, creating a common exchange in productions such as Marvel, DC, the Shonda Rhimes series or the CSI franchise.

FOX, Movistar + and Disney + 9-1-1

Ryan murphy, Brad Falchuk Y Tim Minear created in 2018 ‘9-1-1’, a series that focuses on the world of emergency services in the city of Los Angeles. The series is made up of characters that range from police officers to paramedics, firefighters and telephone operators who work in the call centers of number 911, the American equivalent of our 112, which also serves to give the series its name.

To date they have been completed three seasons and the fourth is in the air. It is one of the free-to-air television series that is currently having the most success in the United States, achieving audiences greater than ten million viewers. In its cast are names known as Angela bassett or Jennifer Love Hewitt.

FOX, Movistar + and Disney +, from April 23 9-1-1: Lone Star

Spin-off of ‘9-1-1’ focused on a group of firefighters from Austin, Texas, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ tells the story of emergency workers, firefighters, police and paramedics, in this case from the city of Austin. The story begins when Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) moves from New York to Austin with his son, also a firefighter, to overcome this second’s drug addiction.

As in the aforementioned series, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is full of unlikely and highly exaggerated situations. This group of firefighters has had to fight a solar storm, sudden volcanic eruptions or anti-personnel mines. Of course, those of the lone star (in reference to the Texas flag that gives the series its name), offer a fun show, ideal for not thinking too much and escaping for a while in front of the TV.

FOXLife and Movistar + Station 19

In the midst of a boom in series about firefighters, it was not surprising that a TV SUV like Shonda rhimes you will be encouraged to create your own series on this fiery subject. ‘Station 19’ is the story of the fire station of the same name in the city of Seattle, in the state of Washington. The series is a direct spin-off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, so it is not strange to find the characters of both series interacting.

Carry four seasons in broadcast with very decent audience data. The formula that the series follows, that of a procedural with a lot of “gravy”, will not surprise viewers of the great titles of the Shonda universe: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Scandal’, ‘How to defend a murderer’ or ‘Los Bridgerton ‘.

The most realistic on the list. It is a four-part documentary miniseries that follows a group of firefighters in the city of Los Angeles as they fight the fire. These are wildland firefighters fighting a wave of wildfires sweeping California, threatening the homes and lives of the people who live in the surroundings.

The Netflix series vindicates the work of these people who put their lives at risk to save those of others. Anonymous heroes behind a hose and a helmet who find themselves with very tight budgets, political decisions that complicate their work and with real situations of extreme danger, something that ‘Fire Chasers’ portrays with success.