Nintendo Switch Online subscribers who have upgraded themselves with the additional Expansion Pack tier can enjoy five more Sega Mega Drive games from today.

These include Sega’s own Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy and Sword of Vermillion, as well as Technosoft’s Thunder Force 2.

There are no new N64 games today. In case you missed it, the original Paper Mario was added to the service last week, on 10th December. Banjo-Kazooie is up next, and is due in January.

20 Sega Mega Drive games and 10 N64 games are now available as part of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, on top of around 130 NES and SNES games available via the base Switch Online subscription.

Last month, Nintendo pledged to further “improve and expand” Nintendo Switch Online – with more games planned and a hint of at least one other platform in the future.