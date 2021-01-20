Minister of Information and Press of the Chechen Republic Akhmed Dudayev said that during a special operation to eliminate militants from Aslan Byutukayev’s gang, five law enforcement officers were wounded.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the soldiers of the Special Police Regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic killed members of Byutukaev’s gang and its leader.

“Five law enforcement officers were slightly injured,” he is quoted as saying TASS Wednesday, January 20th.

The operation took place on the outskirts of the village of Katar-Yurt. All members of the group were on the federal wanted list. One perpetrator reportedly detonated himself.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Kadyrov on the elimination of the gang. All participants in the operation will be nominated for state awards.

The commander of the Riyadus-Salihiin martyr battalion, Aslan Byutukaev, known to the Russian special services, including by the nicknames Abubakar and Amir Khamzat, was a close associate of Doku Umarov, whose gang was liquidated at the end of 2013. Umarov himself, responsible for a number of crimes, including organizing a terrorist attack at Domodedovo airport, was killed in the same year.

A native of the Achkhoy-Martan district of Chechnya, Butukaev was also on the federal wanted list for organizing this terrorist attack. According to intelligence agencies, it was he who trained suicide bombers to carry out terrorist attacks in Moscow and other regions of the country.

The terrorist attack at the capital’s Domodedovo airport occurred in January 2011. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device hidden under his clothes in the international arrivals hall. As a result, 37 people died, 172 were injured.