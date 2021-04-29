Japan has awarded five Russians with the Orders of the Rising Sun of various degrees, according to a government decree, which cites TASS…

Orders of the second degree were awarded to conductor Yuri Bashmet, MGIMO professor of oriental studies Tatyana Gurevich and former State Duma deputy Mikhail Zadornov. The award of the third degree was received by the chairman of the Sakhalin Regional Society “Sakhalin-Japan” Lidia Sharukhina, and the fourth – by the translator Galina Rybina.

A total of 117 foreigners and more than four thousand Japanese citizens are on the list of awardees. Former Director of US National Intelligence James Clapper, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and former President of the European Council, former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk received the Order of the Rising Sun, 1st Class.

The award was established in 1875 and has eight degrees; over the years of its existence, it has been awarded to dozens of Russians, mainly workers of science and art.

Earlier, the Communist Party of Russia (KPRF) awarded Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro the Order of Lenin.