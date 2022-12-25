THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, December 26, 2022, 00:36



José María Sánchez Martínez from Lorca will continue to be the main banner of Murcian football in 2023, a new year in which he will once again be an international referee, a category he has held since 2017. He achieved it only two seasons after debuting in the First Division. Sánchez Martínez and the rest of the referees of the Murcian Committee attended a few days ago the national gala for the delivery of FIFA rosettes to international referees for the new year 2023 in the specialties of soccer, futsal and beach soccer.

The Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), led by Luis Medina Cantalejo, held an event in which they had their leading role, in addition to Sánchez Martínez, his usual assistant Raúl Cabañero Martínez; María Dolores Martínez Madrona, who referees in the F League; Alejandro Martínez Flores, from the Futsal First Division; and Alejandro Ojaos Valera, from beach soccer.

In total, 46 rosettes were distributed to international referees of the country of the three modalities and among the holders of the international distinction are the five braids of the Region of Murcia, who attended an act that was attended by, among others, the new absolute national coach, Luis de la Fuente, and the general secretary of the RFEF, Andreu Camps.

special mentions



For the first time since this event was held, two special prizes were distributed under the title: ‘A lifetime dedicated to arbitration’. An award that was received by Ladislao Velasco Martínez, who held different positions of responsibility within the group and is honorary president of the Las Palmas Referees Committee, and Francesc Casajuaná Rifá, who was a referee and president of the Catalan Committee. The referees who whistled at the World Cup in Qatar were not at the gala.