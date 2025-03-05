Five recipes with cauliflower: easy ideas in less than 20 minutes for meals and dinners

Although this cultivation of the family of the crucifers is not one of the most chosen for meals and dinners, the amount of benefits that cauliflower has for health is surprising. In addition, due to their cooking versatility, countless recipes can be made with this ingredient as healthy as nutritional. Therefore, we bring you five recipes with rich and simple cauliflowers to put into practice the consumption of this vegetable.

The cauliflower can be bought in the markets at any time, so its consumption is possible throughout the year without waiting for the season to arrive. However, its best moment is in winter and spring. To get the best cauliflower in the nearest trade, you have to look at the color of the leaves and the trunk. We will know that a cauliflower is fresh enough when the leaves are of an intense green color and has a firm trunk.

On the contrary, it is better to refrain from putting in the shopping basket the copies that are open, soft or yellowish. Once the cauliflower is chosen, it is recommended to save it in a perforated plastic bag inside the refrigerator between three and five days. It should be noted that it is not necessary to wash it before refrigerating it. Some of the best ways to consume them are raw, fermented, sauteed or steamed. In this way, all its properties will be maintained. In the event that the method chosen to cook it is to boil it, it is recommended not to move from the ten minutes of cooking.

Nutritional benefits of cauliflower





This winter vegetable belongs to the cruciferous family, one of the vegetable families with more nutritional and also therapeutic benefits. There are even indications that from the Roman times cauliflower was used as a remedy for everything being the main source from which medications were obtained. Also the consumption of these winter vegetables, originating in Western Asia and Europe, helped to pass with energy and vitality the coldest months of the year.

Its high content of nutrients and healthy properties makes cauliflower the perfect ingredient to enhance the proper functioning of the organism. The cauliflower, being formed mainly by water, does not barely contribute calories. According to The Spanish Nutrition Foundationabout 100 grams of chopped, raw or cooked cauliflower have 27 calories and 0 grams of fat. In addition, a very satiating vegetable is due to its high fiber content. They are also a recognized source of FOLATES and minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and other antioxidant substances that help us stay healthy.

For all the nutrients it possesses, it should be included in our diet at least once a week. Among them, their high content of vitamins such as C, E and K that contribute to strengthening the immune system. A study Posted in Frontiers in Immunology He concluded that cauliflower can favor immune health by reducing susceptibility to infections. As added and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA, acronym in English), a cup of raw chopped cauliflower contains 51.6 milligrams of vitamin C, which makes it an excellent ally for our immune system.

Cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower can reduce the risk of lung cancer in non -smokers according to a investigation in The Journal of Nutrition. The study results associated cauliflower with a strong tendency to help combat cancer cells.

Five easy and fast recipes with cauliflower





This superfood can be prepared in a thousand ways possible: from eating itself as the protagonist of the main dish or serving as garrison. With these five recipes we explain step by step how you can prepare cauliflower in a delicious and fun form.

Creamy and light cauliflower

For four people, a cauliflower, a leek, a sweet onion, a liter of water or vegetable broth, 30 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil, chives, black pepper and salt will be needed. When you have all the ingredients, the recipe will begin by cutting the cauliflower leaves and the thickest part of the stem. Both parties can be reserved for a broth. Subsequently, you have to chop the rest of the cauliflower and cut the leek and onion into slices. While you cut the vegetables, you can heat a jet of olive oil in a pot to then brown the leek and onion with a pinch of salt. Once they are golden, half of the chopped cauliflower and cover approximately with a liter of broth or water, will be added. When it breaks to boil, let it cook for about 15 minutes. After this time add the rest of the cauliflower and let another 15 minutes cook. If cauliflower and vegetables are already tender enough and do not need more cooking, turn off the fire and crush the ingredients until you get a homogeneous cream. You can always adjust the amount of water to have the texture that is preferred. As an optional step, when the mashed the mashed the chopped chives and a little olive oil.

Cauliflower base pizza

To make a healthy and delicious pizza you will need 170 grams of cauliflower, an egg, black pepper, salt, granulated garlic and Parmesan cheese to taste. Before starting any elaboration, we recommend that you prealize the oven to 180 degrees. While taking temperature, cut the cauliflower bouquets until you get about 170 grams to wash them well. Next, crush the cauliflower until a fine granulated texture is obtained. Now, in a container, add the cauliflower, the egg, the salt, the granulated garlic, the cheese and the pepper to taste to mix everything very well until the dough is achieved. When you have it, take a tray and extend the mixture giving pizza shape. Bake it about 20 minutes and complement your pizza with the ingredients you prefer. If the ingredients you choose need more cooking, put the baked pizza again and take it once crunchy.

Cauliflower and quinoa hamburgers

If you want to make this recipe for about six diners, point 100 grams of quinoa, 300 milligrams of water to boil the quinoa, salt to taste, 500 grams of clean cauliflower and in bouquets, two cloves of garlic, fresh parsley (a bunch), two eggs, ground black pepper to taste and a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. First, rinse the quinoa until it stops foaming. Then wipe her following the manufacturer’s instructions, drain it and let it cool. At the same time you can also boil the cauliflower and save a few minutes. Meanwhile, itch the garlic and the parsley to later put all the elaborations in a bowl including the cheese, the beaten eggs, the salt and the pepper. When you have the pasta, knead until everything is integrated and forms six hamburgers. Now it will only be done to the pan over medium heat until they are golden brown.

Baked cauliflower

With this recipe you can eat approximately four people. In the food list you will find a medium cauliflower, 125 milliliters of milk, two eggs, 100 grams of cheese to choose according to preference, pepper and salt. First you will have to preheat the oven at about 180 degrees. As a second step, it boils the cauliflower about 10 or 15 minutes since the boiling begins. While cooks, beat the milk together with both eggs and add half of the cheese already grated. When the cooking time ends, remove the cauliflower from the fire and put it in a clay casserole bathed in the previous mixture. It also adds the remaining cheese to gratine and a pinch of black pepper. Let the cauliflower bake for about 20 minutes until it brown.

Cauliflower tab

You will need half cauliflower, a chopped garlic clove, a lemon juice, a tablespoon of olive oil, salt, pepper, a small cucumber cut into pieces, chopped fresh parsley, chopped fresh coriander and two chives cut in julienne. These amounts are approximately for four people. If you have a food processor, itch the cauliflower until the quinoa size has been crumbled. You can also use a grater. When you have the cauliflower grains, in a large bowl add the lemon juice, garlic, oil, pepper and salt next to cauliflower, cucumber, chives and mix everything well to integrate everything. When serving, you can season it with more lemon or a little more oil.