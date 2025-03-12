Five recipes to add asparagus to your menu beyond salad

Asparagus, with their delicate taste and their versatility in the kitchen, are an ideal ingredient to create healthy and delicious dishes. Whether roasted, sauteed, in creams or incorporated in salads and pasta, take advantage of them in their season guarantees a better flavor and freshness. And we are precisely right now at the best time to consume them. Therefore, we propose five recipes with asparagus to add to your menu.

Although it is possible to consume asparagus during any time of the year, according to The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), spring is the best station to incorporate them into the diet. Specifically, between March and June. However, the rest of the months can be chosen other options such as canned asparagus so you can enjoy their benefits throughout the year.

The asparagus accept many techniques in kitchen: from roasts or gratin to revolts or the iron. But the Fen recommend eating them in the most natural way possible so that they do not lose too many properties. On the other hand, and in terms of its conservation, the organization of consumers and users (OCU) recommends saving these vegetables in the fridge in a way in which they maintain moisture and, thus, keep as many properties as possible. To do this, you can wrap them in a damp cloth or store them in a container.

Benefits and properties of asparagus





In terms of nutrition, this spring delicacy is a source of many nutrients such as fiber, folate and vitamins C and E, which makes it the perfect ally to shield our health. This is demonstrated by a study made by him Hislop School of Biotechnology, In India. According to the results of the investigation, the asparagus favor the immune system, so they are ideal to keep any viral or bacterial disease such as colds or flu.

In addition, the Fen He points out that compounds with antioxidant activity such as B-carotenes and luteine ​​are majority in green asparagus.

Asparagus and ham croquettes

With this recipe you can prepare some delicious croquettes of trigueros and ham asparagus to surprise your guests. We indicate below what are the ingredients you need for six people:

50 grams of flour

50 grams of butter or margarine

500 milliliters of milk

12 trigueros asparagus

100 grams of Iberian ham

100 milliliters of water

Three eggs

10 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil

50 grams of breadcrumbs

The asparagus will give this classic of gastronomy a different taste and texture thanks to its crunchy texture. You will have to start this recipe with their preparation. We explain it to you step by step:

First, itch the asparagus in very small pieces. Repeat this same process with ham, but ensure that all pieces are approximately the same size. In this way, mouth sensation will be much better.

Then, in a pan, saute the asparagus already chopped with a tablespoon of olive oil and add half a glass of water. Then let it cook until the water is completely evaporated and incorporates the butter or margarine to saute the asparagus. Now also adds the flour and stir to toast it. Once achieved, see the milk slowly to make a bechamel. When you get the point you want, the time will come to add the ham and let cook for two minutes.

When you finish the bechamel and have it to cool, take balls from the mixture and start forming the croquettes. Then pass them for flour, beaten egg and breadcrumbs. Each of the ingredients on a different dish. It is important to follow this order specifically.

Fry the croquettes in plenty of oil to brown your surface. As they are doing in batches, drain excess oil leaving them on absorbent paper. Another healthier option can be to do them in the air fryer for 10 minutes to 170 degrees.

Asparagus cannelloni





To prepare this recipe for cannelloni, you need a basis for wrapping the filling, a main ingredient that gives flavor and texture such as asparagus and a final touch to gratin:

12 trigueros asparagus

Four sheets of pasta for lasagna

Four serrano ham slices

500 milliliters of milk

40 grams of flour

50 grams of green pepper

100 grams of onion

150 grams of grated cheese to choose

40 grams of butter or margarine

Salt

Ground black pepper

The elaboration of this recipe is simpler than it seems. Following these steps, you will get a delicious dish with the perfect balance of flavor and texture:

It begins by cleaning the asparagus and corks the lower and hard of the stem. Cut all asparagus, boil them in a pot with water and salt for five minutes. After this time, remove them from the water and place them in a bowl with ice to let them cool.

Now is the turn of making the sauce. Start by spotting the onion and pepper to later put them in a pot with the margarine for about five minutes over medium heat. After five minutes, add the milk and take it to boil. When it breaks to boil, add the flour while beating.

In a pot with hot water, place the lasagna leaves so that they soften. Then, when they are already soft, put on the pasta leaves a slice of ham and about three asparagus in the center. Now rolled to form the cannelloni.

Put the cannelloni in a bowl and pour the sauce on them. As an optional step, you can always add the grated cheese before putting them in the oven to gratin them. Bake for about 25 minutes at 180 degrees and ready to serve.

Asparagus and peas

A very helpful option can always be a cream to add these vegetables to our menu, especially for the little ones. These are the ingredients you need for the elaboration of this recipe:

200 grams of peas

A bunch of trigueros asparagus

A liter of vegetable broth

Salt

Ground curry

Sweet paprika

With these few ingredients, you can prepare this dish as rich as nutritious in just 30 minutes:

Start by reserving and scald the peas to leave them reserved. On the other hand, it chop the asparagus into slices. Then, the asparagus and incorporate them to the peas passes through the iron. When you have both ingredients together, crush them until you get a cream.

After making the cream, add a little vegetable broth previously heated to adjust the texture that is desired and be beating until you get it.

To present the cream, you can put the tips of the asparagus in the center of the plate if when you cut them. Sprinkle with spices to taste and eat.

Asparagus and goat cheese risotto

To get a risotto at its point, we will use a combination of intense flavors with these ingredients:

200 grams of arborio rice

A bunch of green asparagus

Half scallole

A garlic clue

A splash of white wine

800 milliliters of vegetable broth

60 grams of goat cheese

50 grams of grated Parmesan cheese

Extra virgin olive oil, to taste

Ground salt and black pepper, by eye

With these simple steps you will have a delicious risotto to be able to take advantage of the asparagus in a fun way:

First, leave the rice soak in water for a few minutes to release the starch. Cut the onion and garlic clove into small pieces, wash and dry green asparagus. Then prepare a pan to the fire with a tablespoon of oil and saute the asparagus until they are grilled to your liking.

In the casserole where you are going to do the rice, throw the rest of the oil and sauté the onion next to the garlic for a few minutes. Then pour the drained rice and sauté it also for two or three minutes, add the white wine and wait for alcohol to evaporate. It throws 30 milliliters of the water soaking of rice and waiting again for evaporating.

When the entire liquid evaporates, it gradually adds 100 milliliters of the vegetable broth, again waiting for it to evaporate each time. Repeat this process for 15 minutes. After this time, add the asparagus cut into pieces, but remember to reserve eight points to decorate.

Then add the goat cheese and let it melt in the risotto. See stirring until you see everything completely incorporated. To finish our recipe, let cook for three more minutes and serve with the Parmesan lacquers over without forgetting the tips of the asparagus.

Asparagus tortilla

It is a quick and simple recipe. The asparagus tortilla is the perfect ally for those occasions when you do not have much time and yet you want to enjoy this food. Point these ingredients for two people:

A bunch of trigueros asparagus

Four eggs

Salt

Olive oil

This easy and fast recipe for triguerous asparagus tortilla is ideal for dinner, since in a few minutes you will get a delicious and very nutritious bite: