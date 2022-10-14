Marcelo Gallardo made the decision to no longer be River’s coach and ended his eight-year cycle at the Millionaire.
The technician has not yet confirmed the reasons and we analyze what could have led him to this choice.
They were more than eight years working, with many teams and different stressful situations. There is a mental wear and tear that is inevitable and can also happen with colleagues on the coaching staff or with the players themselves.
Gallardo never managed to find the team in 2022 and the players did not respond to him at key moments. He may have felt that he was no longer the one to overcome the situation and preferred to put an end to the story.
El Muñeco was always very critical of the organization of Argentine soccer and the new possible changes in the championship could have made him want to continue.
One of the versions is that Gallardo wanted to renew the squad for 2023 and there was no budget for transfers. After a bad year, it was logical that he wanted changes and from the side of the leadership it was understandable that large investments were not made after those made in 2022.
The last thing is the possibility of having a new challenge in his coaching career, since he spent almost his entire life as a DT in River.
