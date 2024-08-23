If we know the causes of financial crises and how to prevent them, why do they keep happening? That was the provocative question posed to a group of regulators, academics and investors at the London School of Economics (LSE) in May. The participants, gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the university’s Centre for Systemic Risk, came to a sobering conclusion: old problems and new dangers create the conditions for more turmoil.

The Systemic Risk Centre (SRC) was set up in the aftermath of the 2008 crash to study what had gone wrong and, more importantly, to be better prepared for future problems. The period since has hardly been quiet. The Centre opened its doors shortly after the eurozone crisis peaked in 2012. In recent years, financiers and regulators have been faced with a succession of system-wide problems: the extreme market turmoil triggered by the onset of the pandemic, the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in 2021, the British sovereign debt turmoil in 2022 and the failures of Credit Suisse and several US regional banks a few months later. It is therefore not surprising that regulators are anxiously scanning the horizon for the next source of trouble.

The potential problems fall into five categories. The first stems from efforts to ensure banks have greater buffers. Hyun Song Shin, an economic adviser and head of research at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), told the seminar that US brokers now have assets worth less than 20 times their capital, compared with more than 40 times their value at the pre-crisis peak. As traditional lenders retreat, much of the riskier activity they left behind has instead taken place through investment funds, brokered by stock exchanges and clearinghouses.

This shift creates new sources of stress, as central banks discovered in early 2020 when they stepped in to support debt markets spooked by the pandemic. But asset managers like Blackstone and Apollo continue to bet heavily on private markets, sometimes bypassing banks altogether. Executives like Marc Rowan, Apollo’s CEO, argue that these structures are more robust because they have less leverage and, unlike bank depositors, investors can’t quickly withdraw their money. Still, given the growth of private markets, the real consequences of a sudden crash are hard to predict.

Regulators also bear some responsibility for another potential vulnerability: they have made banks more similar. According to Jon Danielsson, director of the CRS, stricter rules and more rigorous supervision make it less likely that different banks will follow different business models. And it makes it harder for smaller banks to break through. The result is a system in which a small number of big banks do similar things. When something goes wrong, as it inevitably does, the problems are unlikely to be confined to a single institution.

A third problem is that banking has evolved. After 2008, monetary authorities concluded that customer deposits were a more stable source of funding than wholesale funding, which had dried up at the first sign of trouble. But the bank failures of 2023 on both sides of the Atlantic have forced a rethink. One of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) weaknesses was its heavy reliance on large corporate depositors, whose holdings exceeded the $250,000 limit of U.S. deposit insurance. When the bank ran into trouble, those customers scattered, helped by online applications that allowed near-instant withdrawals. Credit Suisse’s private and corporate clients withdrew tens of billions in a matter of days.

Regulators are catching up. In May, Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision, said the regulator planned to change its assumptions about the stability of large deposits when calculating banks’ liquidity reserves. It’s a reminder that financial systems are constantly evolving.

The fourth reason why crises are hard to eradicate is that the financial system still suffers from some fundamental weaknesses. For example, the practice of allowing companies to deduct interest on debt from taxes. This creates a bias in favour of borrowing, which in turn makes the system more fragile.

Charles Goodhart, the veteran economist, identifies an even more basic flaw: the widespread use of limited liability ownership structures. These allow financiers and entrepreneurs to take risks knowing that they will not be held personally accountable if things go wrong. Stock-based compensation, which ties executives’ fortunes to the riskiest part of the capital structure, provides further incentives to take risks. “Limited liability is the most extreme structure of moral hazard that we have in our system,” Goodhart told the seminar. “We have based our capitalist system on moral hazard.”

This is ironic, because regulators explicitly designed many of the rules introduced after 2008 to reduce moral hazard. If banks have sufficient reserves of equity capital and subordinated debt, the theory is that investors will bear the brunt of losses, not taxpayers. Yet authorities have been reluctant to use their crisis-management tools. US regulators protected uninsured depositors at SVB and other regional banks. The Swiss government, for its part, arranged a hasty taxpayer-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, rather than liquidating the troubled bank.

Why this continued fondness for bailouts? One explanation is that citizens in developed countries are more exposed to the financial system, through retirement savings and mortgages. In good times, they oppose regulation that might curb risk-taking. “There is hardly any constituency against the heady feeling of getting rich during a financial boom,” Claudio Borio, head of the BIS’s monetary and economic department, wrote in 2019.

But in times of turmoil, governments and regulators face increased political pressure to protect this constituency from losses. Jeffrey Chwieroth of the London School of Economics and Andrew Walter of the University of Melbourne studied US newspaper editorials during financial crises dating back to the mid-19th century and found that support for bailouts was much higher in recent decades.

Opinions differ on the causes of the next financial crisis. Some expect that rapidly rising public debt will cause problems; others think that the real estate sector will be a source of instability. The history of finance suggests that trouble often begins in areas that people mistakenly believed to be safe. In any case, it seems likely that crisis observers will not have to wait too long for the next case.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. The opinions are his own. The translation, by Carlos Gomez Downis the responsibility of FiveDays

