On February 24, after months of fruitless exchanges and talks, Russia invaded Ukraine and amplified tensions in the region that had been going on since 2014, when a pro-Moscow government was overthrown in the former Soviet republic and in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin. annexed the Crimean peninsula and supported separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region.

With the war completing three months (according to analysts, longer than Putin expected), Ukraine resists and a scenario is no longer projected in which the country is totally dominated by the Russians and President Volodymyr Zelensky, overthrown and/or killed, but the fighting continues fierce and there is no clear outcome for now.

THE People’s Gazette gathered information about the moment of the conflict and some perspectives for the coming months:

Who is winning the war?

It’s hard to say, because it’s not known exactly what Vladimir Putin’s goals were before the invasion – the Russian president only cited the goals of “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine.

Among Kyiv allies and military analysts, there is consensus that Russia had hoped for a short war and even topple the Ukrainian government, which it did not. The retreat in the capital region, from which Russian troops withdrew at the end of March, and the change in discourse, which began to concentrate forces in the east, where Moscow already had the support of separatists from Donetsk and Luhansk, indicate that things did not turn out as Putin had hoped. Proof of this is that he did not sing triumph at the Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

“Certainly, Russia believed it could take the cities of Ukraine in a matter of days and the rest of the country later. The fact that they didn’t is emblematic of the arrogance at the heart of Putin’s worldview,” said Admiral Tony Radakin, chief of the UK’s Defense Staff, last week.

However, Ukraine also has little to celebrate. Despite being praised for its resistance to the world’s second-largest military power (with a lot of foreign aid, it’s true), the country lost Mariupol last week, which will allow Russia to establish the dreamed corridor between the breakaway regions of Donbas and Crimea.

This month, the leadership of the pro-Russian civil-military administration of Kherson in southern Ukraine announced plans for the region to be incorporated into Russia. That way, only a major upheaval on the battlefield will prevent Ukraine from losing territory, a possibility that Zelensky refuted in April.

What is the number of refugees from the war?

According to the United Nations (UN), around 14 million people have left their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Approximately 6 million went to other countries (Poland was the main destination, receiving more than 3.4 million refugees), while 8 million went to other places within the Ukrainian territory itself.

However, the return is already significant: the UN reported last week that at least 1.8 million Ukrainians returned to the country, mainly due to the retaking of areas and the departure of Russians in certain regions, such as Kyiv and its surroundings.

How many deaths occurred on both sides?

As narratives are a fundamental part of war efforts, casualty data is imprecise and varies greatly by source. The UK Ministry of Defense estimates that more than 15,000 Russian and allied military personnel have died in Ukraine, which would represent something close to the losses the Soviet Union suffered throughout its war in Afghanistan between 1979 and 1989. A recent report released by Moscow pointed to 1,351 casualties in Russian forces by the end of March.

On the Ukrainian side, the numbers are also inaccurate. In April, the United States estimated up to 11,000 Ukrainian military deaths. This Monday (23), the UN reported that 3,930 Ukrainian civilians have already lost their lives in the conflict, but the country’s own government estimates that the number has already passed 25,000 – about 21,000 in Mariupol alone, the worst-hit city. by Russian attacks.

How will the economy of the two countries look like?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the destruction and economic consequences of the war will trigger a 35% drop in Ukraine’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

For Russia, the projected retraction is 8.5%, mainly due to strong economic sanctions imposed by the West and allies.

The outcome, however, could be much worse – according to a recent report by the European Commission, “thanks to high prices and strong demand for commodities, export earnings are projected to be strong, increasing Russia’s current surplus to 14% GDP in 2022”, which “will allow the government to sustain the ruble, vulnerable groups and the economy, limiting the decline in real GDP to 10.4% in 2022”.

How is the expansion of NATO and the EU?

The expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union eastward was an avowed pre-war pre-war Putin’s preoccupation. Ukraine has for the time given up its intention to apply to join the Western military alliance, but has asked to join the EU days after the conflict began – as did Moldova and Georgia.

However, this month, French President and current President of the Council of the European Union, Emmanuel Macron, threw a bucket of cold water on the plans of the three former Soviet republics, saying that the process of joining the bloc could take decades. Instead, he suggested that these countries could become members of a new “European political community” that would bring together nations that share the EU’s liberal values.

“The European Union, given its level of integration and ambition, cannot be the only way to structure the European continent in the short term”, claimed Macron.

As for NATO, Finland and Sweden, which have admitted concerns after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have given up decades of military neutrality and applied last week to join the alliance.

The organization’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, signaled that the entry process of the two Nordic countries must be fast and that he hopes to overcome the resistance of Turkey – Ankara informed that it intended to bar the Swedish and Finnish accessions, under the argument that the two candidate nations would harbor Kurdish terrorists.