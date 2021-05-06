Five prisoners who escaped at dawn this Thursday are being searched by the Tres Arroyos police. The detainees escaped through the roof of a cell, after breaking some bars, and jumped into the open courtyard of the sectional. The incident occurred after 12:45 am at the 1st Communal Police Station, located on 66 Pringles Street, in the center of Tres Arroyos.

With a ladder, they managed to get around the dividing wall with the Nuestra Señora del Carmen parish, in the heart of the city in the southwest of Buenos Aires. Once abroad, they would have received help to flee, according to what was known.

The escapees are Yoel Gorostegui, Ceferino Staniscia, Franco Soto, Julio Morán and Javier Gorostegui. The Buenos Aires Ministry of Security released the photos taken at the time of his arrest, so that the population could collaborate with his location.

While the Departmental Investigations Delegation sent personnel from Bahía Blanca to join the search for the fugitives, the Gendarmerie and the Federal Police guard the police headquarters.

The prosecutor Gabriel Lopazzo investigates the case and tries to check the responsibility of the agents who were in charge on this day.

At the same time, the Bonaerense Internal Affairs division intervenes. On his way to Bahía Blanca, where this Thursday he will deliver patrol cars together with Axel Kicillof and Sergio Berni, the chief of the force commissioner Daniel García spent the night in Tres Arroyos.

As published by LU24, He was very concerned about the event and promised to return to that city, once the activity ends together with the governor and the Minister of Security.