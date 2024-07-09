On Monday (8), the day after the second round of legislative elections in France, the country’s Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, presented his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron. The latter, however, asked him to remain in office until a replacement is chosen – a political equation that for now is not known how it will be resolved.

Attal’s successor will be the fifth French prime minister since Macron became president in May 2017.

At the end of the parliamentary elections, the French National Assembly now has three major political blocs: the leftist New Popular Front (NFP), with 180 seats; Macron’s coalition, with 159; and the right-wing nationalist National Rally (RN), with 142 seats.

None of these groups even came close to an absolute majority (at least 289 seats). They do not talk to each other, which makes it difficult to create a broad coalition capable of supporting a prime minister, to be appointed by Macron to form the government, who can survive votes of no confidence in the house, the equivalent of the impeachment process in Brazil.

In France, it is common for a president to have more than one prime minister throughout his term or terms, and Macron had no difficulty in nominating names during his first period at the Elysee Palace (2017-2022).

Édouard Philippe, prime minister from 2017 to 2020, only left after winning the election to be mayor of the city of Le Havre. His replacement, Jean Castex, stayed until May 2022 and left after Macron was re-elected, following the French tradition of changing prime ministers after elections.

But the following month, an event occurred that triggered the current political crisis in France. Macron’s coalition lost its absolute majority in that year’s National Assembly election, leaving the president’s new prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, in an extremely fragile position.

She faced 31 motions of no confidence in the house and was very close to being deposed in March last year: just nine votes were missing for the opposition to be able to overturn the pension reform imposed by Macron through a constitutional mechanism and also the government led by Borne.

Attal replaced her just six months ago and has also had a price on his head. In June, he survived two separate no-confidence votes by France Insoumise (one of the NFP’s main parties) and the RN after the government announced new budget cuts, just days before the president dissolved the National Assembly and called early French legislative elections following the nationalist right’s victory in the French elections for the European Parliament.

Now, with the political impasse in the National Assembly widening, no one foresees that the three dominant blocs in the house will make life easy for a new prime minister who is not from their political spectrum. In other words, France may have become ungovernable.

“None of the political forces have much interest in working with each other, because French parties are designed primarily to prepare presidential candidates,” said Olivier Costa, a professor and researcher at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, in an interview with The New York Times.

Financial Times analyst Ben Hall noted in an article that France appears to be returning “to the era of post-war ungovernability.”

“France seems to have gone back in time to the Fourth Republic (1946-1958), the volatile post-war period when the presidency was weakest and a strident Parliament was supreme,” wrote Hall, who predicted “months, possibly years, of uncertainty.”