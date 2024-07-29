Next Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the UANL Tigers will face the Puebla Stripfor one more match in Group N of the Leagues CUP 2024. Tigres arrives as the favorite to this commitment, and, however, on the field of play, a thousand things can happen.
With the return of Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, and taking into consideration that Tigres has only conceded one goal in the last four games, it is expected that the auriazul team will manage to keep a clean sheet in this first matchday of the 2024 CUP Leagues.
The performance of the Puebla squad in the match against Inter Miami does not seem to be enough to steal the victory from Tigres, who, although they have not yet managed to adapt 100% to what Paunovic is asking of them, are getting closer to achieving it.
Considering that Tigres UANL will take the field as favorites, it is expected that the university team will be the ones to make the most moves throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the feline cause.
The French striker started on the bench in the match of the second day, against Atlas de Guadalajara. He came on for the second half and created some danger. Against América he came on, but was unable to score. Against Santos Laguna he repeated as a starter and scored the 1-0. It is expected that in the Leagues CUP 2024 he will be able to score at any time during the match.
Neither Veljko Paunovic nor ‘Chepo’ de la Torre are known for being coaches who encourage hard contact that could lead to yellow cards, not to mention expulsions. The referee will surely have a quiet night in the Leagues CUP match.
#predictions #Tigres #Puebla #CUP #Leagues
Leave a Reply