Venezuela beat Mexico 1-0 on Matchday 2 and became the second team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa América: The “Vinotinto” won thanks to a goal by Salomón Rondón and had to suffer until the end to take the three points, but played Matchday 3 against Jamaica with the peace of mind of knowing that they already had their ticket to the quarterfinals.
At that point he will face one of the surprises, Canadawho finished second in Group A, led by Argentina with a perfect score, and left out Chile and Peru, who were expected to do better. We review the five predictions from 90Min.
La Vinotinto is in the best moment of its football history. It won a difficult group in perfect fashion. It is confident and it is time to strike again.
Fernando Batista’s men are on a roll, having one of the best offenses in the tournament. They can take advantage of the spaces left by the American defenders.
The historic Venezuelan striker is reaffirming the great season he had in Mexican football. He is one goal away from being his team’s top scorer in the Copa América. He will achieve it.
The Canadian team has just one goal in the tournament, and while it was enough to advance to the next round, it is likely that it will not score and be eliminated.
Neither team is known for being “dirty,” nor are the referees issuing so many cards.
