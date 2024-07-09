The Uruguayan national team and its Colombian counterpart will face each other in the semifinals of the 2024 Copa América in search of a place in the grand final in Miami and face the winner of the duel between Argentina and Canada.
The team led by Marcelo Bielsa advanced to this round after eliminating five-time champion Brazil after tying 0-0 in the 90 minutes of regulation time and winning the penalty shootout 4-2.
While, on its own, the team led by Nestor Lorenzo beat Panama 5-0 to earn their ticket to the penultimate round.
Below, we leave you with all the necessary information on the predictions for the preview of this match between Uruguay and Colombia.
Both teams are very evenly matched, but if we have to choose one, it would be Néstor Lorenzo’s team. They were superior in all their matches to their rivals, and Uruguay will also have two major absences in Nandez and Araujo.
The Liverpool striker is in form and looking to enter the championship’s top scorer race with Lautaro Martínez. With James Rodríguez’s magical passes, he can make the difference.
We see that both teams are the top scorers in the tournament, so we expect a constant back and forth, which will give us several goals.
Both teams will be constantly attacking, so they are likely to have plenty of corners in their favour.
We have a feeling that the Uruguay defender will score a header for his team.
