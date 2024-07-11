He Bank of America Stadium is preparing to host the last duel on its field of this Copa América 2024 corresponding to the match in search of the winner of the third and fourth place. Those led by Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch They will meet next Saturday, July 13, to close their participation in this competition.
Below, with 90min we leave you five possible predictions for the duel between Uruguay and Canada:
Uruguay is a team that scores a lot of goals, especially in this Copa America, and Canada, for its part, attacks a lot and creates danger, despite scoring little. At least, there will be one goal per side.
The Canadian is a player who has many dangerous plays, even many of them without the ball. In this edition, he has been close to receiving a double yellow card or even being suspended for them on several occasions. Against an opponent like Uruguay, he could be forced to commit infractions and earn a warning.
Despite not having been able to score in the last two games, he is a striker who is always on the lookout and could retire from this edition by leaving his mark on the last game, either by scoring a goal or assisting.
Both teams will score in this duel, and even though it will be a tight match, it will not go to penalties. That is to say, one could end 2-1 or 3-1.
Despite not being what they came looking for, the prize for Uruguay will be to take third place in this edition of the 2024 Copa América and thus close out a good participation in this competition.
